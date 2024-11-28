And reservations are now open…

With decor by Damien Hirst, an exclusive address in London’s Mayfair, and a celeb clientele that includes Johnny Depp, Kate Moss and Kendall Jenner, Sexy Fish is one of London’s most glittering restaurants – and it’s opening in Dubai next week.

The avant-garde Asian restaurant, which specialises in Japanese cuisine in a high-octane environment, is now accepting reservations from Wednesday December 4.

Sexy Fish will debut in DIFC atop the exciting new Innovation One building, promising. The venue is known for its opulent and glamorous interiors, which is exactly what we can expect from Sexy Fish Dubai when it opens next week.

At the culinary helm, global chef director Bjoern Weissgerber will present Sexy Fish signatures like caramelised black cod, crispy duck and watermelon salad, as well as new-for-Dubai dishes like the scallop ceviche with cucumber and shiso. Initially, you’ll be able to sample Sexy Fish Dubai’s innovative flavours for dinner only, with the restaurant open from 6pm to 2am. Then from January, the venue will launch a flavourful lunch, followed by the iconic Sushi Brunch.

This marks Caprice Holdings’ welcome return to Dubai for the first time since opening The Ivy in 2011, which subsequently closed at the end of 2016. Owned by British entrepreneur Richard Caring, the Caprice Holdings portfolio consists of some of the UK’s most glittering and renowned restaurants, like iconic celeb hotspots Scott’s and Annabel’s and Instagram favourites, Bacchanalia and 34 Mayfair. He’s also still the man behind The Ivy Collection, which now includes The Ivy restaurants as well as The Ivy Asia restaurants located all across the UK.

Talking about the upcoming opening, Chairman of Caprice Holdings Richard Caring said: “The Middle East, and Dubai specifically has made its mark on the map as a global pioneer of innovation, welcoming an array of diverse and discerning diners.”

“We are thrilled to bring Caprice Holdings, our rich heritage, and expert know-how to a region that is bubbling with potential and opportunity. We look forward to bringing our unique approach to the region’s competitive and glamorous F&B landscape with the launch of Sexy Fish Dubai”.

Only time will tell whether Dubai will get sizzling servings of more Caprice Holdings restaurants, but we’d love to see them bring more big names to the city. Annabel’s Dubai? Yes please…

Sexy Fish Dubai, Innovation One, DIFC, opening December 4. @sexyfish_dubai

Lead Image: Sexy Fish London/ Facebook