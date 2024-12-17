Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience is set to bring some huge events to Dubai in the coming months…

Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience kicked off in Octber with a huge show from Scottish DJ and producer, Calvin Harris. But if you missed out – take note: there’s already several gigs been announced for Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience in the coming months.

Between now and May 2025, we can expect some huge headline sets and productions, all bringing the noise to Dubai Harbour for one-off events.

So here, let’s take a look at all the big gigs to look forward to at Ushuaïa Dubai.

Saturday December 28: Black Coffee

Although this won’t be branded as an Ushuaïa Dubai event, GRAMMY Award-winning South African DJ Black Coffee returns to the same Dubai Harbour location on Saturday December 28. Brought to you by The Night League, the team behind award-winning venues Ushuaïa & Hï Ibiza; and Studio A by Addmind Hospitality, the gig promises to be an unforgettable set of Black Coffee’s signature blend of soul, alternative African percussion and organic sounding electronic. With a backdrop of incredible sunset views across Dubai’s skyline, attendees can expect world-class performances, captivating visuals and state-of-the-art production. Tickets start from Dhs195 and are available via platinumlist.net.

Tuesday December 31: Mathame Presents NEO

Looking to close out the year with an epic party? Visionary Italian DJ and producer duo Mathame will bring their one-of-a-kind NEO show to Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience on New Year’s Eve, Tuesday, December 31, 2024. Gaining popularity for their transportive music that transcends genres, the brothers use evocative melodies and atmospheric beats to captivate audiences and fill dancefloors. The NEO show promises to ‘bridge the ancient and the modern’ featuring lights, shadows and colours synchronised with Mathame’s melodic mixes. Tickets start from Dhs195 and are available via platinumlist.net.

Friday January 17: Francis Mercier presents Deep Root Tribe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deep Root Tribe (@deeproottribe)

Known for lacing an organic essence through its house music sets, Francis Mercier will bring Deep Root Tribe to Dubai for the first time in January 2025. Part label, part renowned party brand, Deep Root Tribe are famed for their grand stages, curated music and blockbuster-level production, all of which we can expect when the event makes its Dubai debut next month. Headlining will be founder and label boss, Francis Mercier, a Haitian DJ and producer that has toured the world with his melodic and high-energy explorations of house music. Tickets are available from Dhs150 via platinumlist.net.