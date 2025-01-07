Rewearing is caring…

Having a pre-loved wardrobe clear-out? A declutter always seems like a great idea but finding a timely and cost-effective way to sell your unwanted, pre-loved clothes can be a hassle. Instead of individually uploading every piece of clothing to a selling site or worse, throwing them away, here are a few more sustainable ways to find your preloved clothes a new home in second-hand stores in Dubai.

Here are 7 second-hand stores in Dubai to buy and sell pre-loved fashion.

Best Kept Shared

Founded by Dubai expats Kelly and Sophie, Best Kept Shared is the region’s first peer-to-peer fashion rental platform and has recently acquired Bazaara, the largest resale marketplace in the UAE. As a seller, you can list your designer clothing, shoes, bags, and accessories that are less than five years old. If you’re not quite ready to say goodbye to your items, you can also rent them out by joining the lending community and earn dirhams from your designer pieces. From labels like Rat & Boa to iconic names such as Dolce & Gabbana, you can rent dresses for either three days or one week with prices starting from Dhs90. The service includes drop-off, pick-up, and even dry cleaning.

bestkeptshared.com

Reloved

Step into the world of sustainable shopping with Reloved, the vibrant new pre-loved marketplace that launched in Dubai in November 2024. Founded by local entrepreneur Annie Stacey, Reloved offers a new experience for buying and selling pre-owned treasures, spanning categories like women’s, men’s, home, pets, and baby & children. With a unique haggle-free approach, sellers can opt for a “buy it now” feature or allow offers on their items, all without a selling fee. Dive into a diverse range of fabulous furniture and fashion, while enjoying seamless transactions – you can even have larger items delivered and assembled at your door. Reloved is your go-to for guilt-free shopping, where sustainability meets style, all while reducing your carbon footprint and bringing joy to new owners.

therelovedmarketplace.com

Endless

Endless Wardrobe is a second-hand buying and selling platform in UAE that accepts all premium, contemporary, and luxury brands like Gucci, Chanel, Rat and Boa, Self-Portrait etc – just not fast fashion brands. You can shop and sell women’s clothes, shoes, and accessories as well as homeware and children’s. Once your items have been sold, Endless will take 10 per cent commission and pay you within three to five business days.

endless.ae

Thrift for Good

Thrift for Good will exchange your men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing as well as textiles, bags, shoes, and books in return for store credit (Dhs10 per bag). In partnership with Gulf 4 Good, they then donate every dirham of the profit to the Sparkle Foundation in Malawi and, where needed, donate the clothes to help children around the world.

Building 8, Golden Mile Galleria, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, thriftforgood.org

La Suite

If you have a high-end selection of designer clothes to sell, look no further than La Suite – a haven for preloved premium women’s fashion. Ensure your clothes are in excellent condition before booking an appointment with the team who will photograph, market, and sell your items for you. As soon as the items are sold, you can collect your cash – minus 40 per cent commission – of the final selling price.

Home and Soul Concept Store, Umm Suqeim 1, Dubai, lasuite.ae/

Retold

Retold is a pre-owned fashion boutique that’s home to a variety of high-street and designer womenswear brands. Deliver your unwanted items to the store in like-new condition and sit back and relax while they take care of the rest, in return for store credit.

Warehouse 11, Red Crescent Compound, 6th Street, Al Quoz, Dubai, shopretold.com/

Reems Closet

For designer goods, Reems Closet will sell your old bags, shoes, accessories, and clothes in return for cash or store credit. You can shop at their Jumeirah Plaza branch or, for discounted prices, find them at La Brocante, Al Quoz once a month. Reems Closet was one of Dubai’s first vintage resale boutiques, opening in 2008.

reemscloset.com

