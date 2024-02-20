As our social calendars fill up, the need for something ‘new’ prevails…

It will come as no surprise that hiring a dress, shoes, and accessories for a party is not only more affordable, but it’s also kinder to the planet. Whether you are looking for a show-stopping statement piece for a one-time event or want to make money from renting out your own dreamy designer wardrobe, here are three fabulous fashion rental platforms worth knowing in Dubai:

Best Kept Shared

Experience high fashion without the designer price tag with Best Kept Shared, your one-stop-shop for wow-worthy designer clothes, shoes, bags, and accessories. Founded by Dubai expats Kelly and Sophie, Best Kept Shared is the region’s first peer to peer fashion rental platform with a curated selection of the best pieces from the trendiest closets across the city. From labels like Rat & Boa to iconic names such as Dolce & Gabbana, you can rent dresses for either three days or one week with prices starting from Dhs90. The service includes drop-off, pick-up, and even dry cleaning. Those looking to rent out their wardrobe can join the lending community and earn dirhams for their designer.

bestkeptshared.com

Endless

Founded by Rosie Gunn, Endless is a second-hand buying and selling platform from the UK which recently launched in the UAE. Rosie passionately advocates for the rental and resale model to elongate the lifespan of clothing and prevent fast-fashion ending up in landfill as well as to enable women to wear brands and outfits they love (and otherwise may not be able to afford). Endless accepts all premium, contemporary, and luxury brands like Gucci, Chanel, Rat & Boa, Revolve, Self-Portrait – just no fast fashion brands. Outfits are available to rent for four days from at little as Dhs100 or you can even make it a permanent part of your wardrobe.

endless.ae

RNTD

Dubai-based fashion rental platform RNTD was founded by two sisters, Mish and Shane who are determined to change the way we consume fashion. With Instagram-worthy pieces fit for any occasion (wedding, holiday, day dresses, date night etc), visit RNTD for your next statement look that’s bound to impress. For social butterflies, there’s even monthly subscriptions starting from Dhs350 for two outfits every month or Dhs550 for four new outfits.

rntd.me

Images: Provided