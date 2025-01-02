Transportation? Escapism? You decide…

If you’ve been following whatson.ae, you’ll have caught a few fun stories on futuristic travel coming to Abu Dhabi and the UAE very soon.

This voyage, however, could take you a little further than a neighbouring emirate.

European space exploration pioneers, EOS-X SPACE, could begin operating in Abu Dhabi as early as this year, offering curious residents with above-average travel allowances the opportunity to see the world from a whole new perspective.

Images: supplied

In just as fascinating news, Abu Dhabi will also host the company’s most ambitious global facility – and if you thought that only included a take-off and landing facility, here’s yet another curveball: it will also include an impressive hotel complex on the emirate’s own island of thrills, Yas Island.

EOS-X SPACE estimates it can begin operating space flights out of Abu Dhabi in Q3 of 2025. With each of their pressurised space capsules capable of accommodating up to 8 adventurous passengers (including a pilot), you’ll be lifted up into space ever so gently in an eco-friendly helium balloon.

If you’re a 3D/IMAX connoisseur, try this: these capsules will take you to the edge of the stratosphere at a lofty altitude of 40,000 metres, having you enjoying breathtaking views of space, the blue halo, and earth’s own curvature during a life-changing five-hour trip.

In terms of preparations, you won’t need to worry too much – when you buy a seat on one of these capsules, your package includes a week-long programme featuring cultural, gastronomic, regenerative medicine and wellness experiences.

What is being described as an ultra-luxury experience, will be the intersection of human curiosity and space tourism – with all of this costing you between only Dhs600,000 and Dhs800,000.

Hashtag ‘wanderlust’?