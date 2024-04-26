You guessed it right…

More flying taxis. They are the future. Earlier, we learned about the advent of flying taxis in the capital, with Archer Aviation having joined hands with Abu Dhabi-based Falcon Aviation to develop a network of vertiports in Abu Dhabi and Dubai for a launch planned for next year.

Reportedly, their Midnight aircraft will be jetting between the UAE capital’s Marina Mall Heliport in Abu Dhabi’s Corniche district, and the Falcon Tours Heliport Terminal at Dubai’s Atlantis The Palm resort in as little as 30 minutes or less – a huge leap from the usual 60 to 90 minute commute.

Now, news is out that Dubai is getting a similar treatment, with a US-based company developing an eVTOL aircraft for commercial passenger service that is expected to start operations by 2025 or early 2026. Joby Aviation will be doing the same thing with the Vertical Take Off and Landing (VTOL) crafts, made electric to be more sustainable.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joby Aviation (@jobyaviation)



In February, Joby Aviation announced signing an agreement with Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority (RTA) to launch air taxi services here by early 2026.

What the future holds

The growth of the e-aviation sector in the country aligns with the eventual goals of promoting sustainability and a better carbon footprint, given the volume of traffic and the emissions that result from it. Smart travel solutions are a need in the UAE, where commuting times seem to be on the ever growing climb.

E-aviation is expected to transform urban travel by slashing these dreaded commute times by close to 20 per cent with safe, sustainable, cost-competitive air taxi options.

Stay tuned for further updates.

@jobyaviation

Images: Socials