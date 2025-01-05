Taking place twice per day at JBR…

The Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) calendar features an action-packed line-up of concerts, festivals and pop-ups – as well as all the fantastic deals – across 38 days from December 6, 2024 to January 12, 2025. And one of the star attractions of DSF is the incredible drone show. But if you’ve not caught it yet – this is your final chance – as it’s finishing on Sunday January 12.

The DSF drone show lights up the skies at Bluewaters and The Beach opposite JBR every day with not one, but two displays. You’ll be able to catch it at 8pm and 10pm each evening.

The 1,000 drones are now showcasing the second of two shows, illuminating each evening to tell stories of tradition and modernity through powerful visuals and innovative sounds.

For true fans of wow-worthy theatrics, a pyro-drones show will also take place this weekend, on Saturday January 11, as part of DSF’s closing weekend.

The Beach opposite JBR and Bluewaters, daily, Dec 6 2024 until Jan 12 2025, 8pm and 10pm, free. visitdubai.com