Marsa Boulevard promises dazzling displays of fireworks every night until January 11

Looking to add a little sparkle to your winter evenings? This December you can see stunning fireworks displays every night at one of the city’s best new alfresco destinations – Marsa Boulevard.

Taking place daily at 8.30pm right through until Sunday January 11, 2026, the beautiful firework displays illuminate the skies by The Creek, making for a gorgeous showcase while you check out the brilliant restaurants and retail experiences.

If you’ve not yet been to Marsa Boulevard, this fantastic new pop-up is located on the edge of Dubai Creek, right by Festival City. A flurry of beloved homegrown and international cafes and restaurants have set up home here. From Instagrammable favourites like Trio and Somewhere, to viral sensations such as London’s Watchhouse and Aussie cookie brand Brooki.

But it’s not just for casual sips and a bite to eat, you can also shop cool merch, make your own charm bracelets and much more.

Open daily from 4pm, head down for sunset then stick around for the beautiful fireworks in Dubai at 8.30pm.

What: fireworks at Marsa Boulevard

When: daily at 8.30pm until January 11

Visit: @marsaboulevard

Lead image: Unsplash