A city that’s always hungry for more new restaurants…

Dubai’s dining scene never slows down, and this February, it’s heating up with an exciting line-up of fresh new restaurants. Whether you’re looking for a family-friendly Korean grill, a soulful celebration of Emirati cuisine, or a playful night of crazy golf with friends, there’s no shortage of new restaurants in Dubai, and February is looking deliciously diverse—Ready to book a table?

Here are the best new restaurants in Dubai to add to your foodie bucket list this February.

Ken by Kamatsuda

Meat lovers, rejoice—Ken is the dining experience you’ve been waiting for. Opening this February, this sleek Japanese restaurant is all about melt-in-your-mouth Awa Wagyu, flown straight from Japan and served in an exquisite omakase-style menu. Paired with fresh seafood prepared with precision, Ken’s focus is craftsmanship and flavour. Whether you’re a lover of Wagyu or just feeling adventurous to try something new, Ken promises a dining experience that’s as exciting as it is delicious.

Ken by Kamatsuda, The Dubai EDITION Hotel, Downtown, opening February 2025. @kenbykamatsuda

Hanu

Nestled in the serene surroundings of St Regis Gardens on the Palm, Hanu promises a unique twist on contemporary Korean cuisine. This intimate eatery, brought to you by Sunset Hospitality (the minds behind Sushisamba and Baoli), is one of the new restaurants in Dubai to look forward to, offering an atmospheric blend of traditional and modern design, complete with Korean artwork and a private dining lounge centred around a striking pine tree. Expect bold flavours with a show-stopping highlight: ‘Meat Me at the Grill.’ Guests can play grill master as tables feature bespoke charcoal grills, with waiters preparing premium cuts of meat tableside. Paired with serene alfresco views and innovative dishes like oversized kimbap handrolls, Hanu offers a dining experience as playful as it is delicious.

Hanu, St Regis Gardens, Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumeirah, opening February. @hanu_dubai

Gerbou

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GERBOU – قربوا (@gerbou)



A love letter to Emirati culture, Gerbou is a homegrown gem opening this February in Nad Al Sheba. Meaning “welcome to my humble abode,” Gerbou combines sustainable dining with deep-rooted cultural reverence. Housed in a renovated 1987 building, its design reflects warm Arab textures with a modern twist, creating a cosy yet refined ambiance. The menu dives deep into traditional Emirati flavours with a modern touch, making it a perfect spot to honour heritage or simply enjoy a soulful dining experience that feels distinctly Dubai.

Gerbou, Nad Al Sheba, opening February. @gerbou

Swingers

For a playful twist on dining, check out Swingers on Bluewaters Island. Spanning 22,000 square feet over two floors, Swingers is a crazy golf venue with three creative courses inspired by classic English themes. Highlights include a hot air balloon course and Dubai-exclusive speakeasy lounge for private events. Whether you’re rallying the crew for a night of friendly competition or planning a fun group hang, Swingers blends mini-golf madness with laid-back, cool vibes.

Swingers, Bluewaters Island, opening February. @swingers_uae

Folly Brasserie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by folly Brasserie (@follydubai)



Foodies were heartbroken when Folly and its Madinat Jumeirah sibling, Publique, closed their doors in 2024. But true to his promise, Gates Hospitality founder Naim Maddad is bringing Folly back with a fresh new chapter. Now known as Folly Brasserie, this iconic spot gets a fresh start at Address Montgomerie in Emirates Hills, promising a new chapter that feels just as exciting as the original. While the details remain under wraps, the excitement for this new restaurant in Dubai is building for its February debut. Expect the same culinary excellence Folly fans adore, now in a stunning new setting.

Folly Brasserie, Address Montgomerie, Emirates Hills, opening February 2025. @follydubai

BeBabel The Palm

BeBabel The Palm has landed at Club Vista Mare, serving up bold Lebanese flavours with a vibrant, modern twist—a chic, casual spin on the acclaimed Babel restaurant. Whether it’s a leisurely lunch, shisha at golden hour, or dinner under the stars, the beachfront views of Dubai’s skyline set the perfect scene. The menu celebrates Lebanon’s culinary heritage with a modern twist. Think bold mezze, fresh local ingredients, and signature dishes like Hummus Tequila, Shrimp Freekeh, and Bulgur Paella. At its heart is a signature bread oven, serving freshly baked bread straight from the flames—a perfect match for the menu’s vibrant flavours. With a focus on living in the moment, BeBabel is an ideal spot for gathering with loved ones. Plus, it’s pet-friendly, so your furry friends can join the fun too.

BeBabel The Palm, Club Vista Mare. @bebabelthepalm