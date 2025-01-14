Tuesday ladies’ night? Call the girls…

While you can now get ladies’ nights every day of the week, Tuesday ladies’ nights are one of the most popular offers in Dubai. So whether you’re after unlimited food or drink, Dubai knows how to treat a lady. Here are the best Tuesday ladies’ nights in Dubai.

1 OAK

What’s the deal: A celeb-favourite that hails from the US, ladies’ night at 1OAK takes place thrice weekly on Tuesday, Saturday and Sunday. On all of these days, ladies can enjoy unlimited drinks from 11pm until 3am for Dhs150.

1 OAK, JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay, 11pm to 3am, Tues, Sat and Sun, Dhs150. Tel: (0)52 881 8888. @1oakdxbofficial

Antika

What’s the deal: Levantine lounge Antika in DIFC offers unlimited drinks for ladies and two dishes from a selected ladies’ night menu for Dhs150.

Antika, Al Fattan Currency House, DIFC, 8pm to 12am, Tues, Dhs150. Tel: (0)50 735 9177. @antikadubai

Asia Asia

What’s the deal: Go Geisha is the name of the long-standing Tuesday ladies’ night at Asia Asia Dubai Marina. For Dhs250, you’ll get two courses and three drinks from 6pm to 1am at the Dubai Marina pan-Asian hotspot. The drinks menu includes cocktails, wine, spirits and beer, or upgrade to include sparkling for Dhs275.

Asia Asia, 6th Floor, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, 6pm to 1am, Tues, Dhs250. Tel: (0)4 276 5900. @asiaasiauae

Atelier M

What’s the deal: At the top of Pier 7, this is usually the last stop on the Tuesday ladies’ night circuit. Enjoy a three-course set menu and three drinks for Dhs169. The same deal also runs on Saturdays. Book in advance and you’ll get two extra drinks.

Atelier M, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Tue and Sat, 6pm to 10pm, Dhs169. Tel: (0)4 52 124 3113. @atelier_m_dubai

Attiko

What’s the deal: Attiko is a glamourous spot for ladies’ night every Tuesday, with three hours of free-flowing beverages for Dhs150. With 180-degree views over Dubai’s skyline, ladies can sip the night away to the tunes of Attiko’s resident violinist and DJ.

Attiko Dubai, W Dubai – Mina Seyahi, 8pm to 11pm, Tues, Dhs150. Tel: (0)4 350 9983. @attikodubai

Bla Bla

What’s the deal: Step into The Tent, Bla Bla’s vibrant nightclub, where the party never stops. On Tuesday, La Santa Latin Night means free entry and four free drinks until 12am for ladies.

Bla Bla, The Beach, JBR, 8pm to 12am, Tues. Tel: (0)4 584 4111. @blabladubai

The Citronelle Club

What’s the deal: A pretty pan-Asian eatery inside SO/Uptown, The Citronelle Club has a new Tuesday dinner deal that offers unlimited dim sum and free-flowing drinks for Dhs290. Here for the food only? Opt for the unlimited dim sum and a cocktail for Dhs190.

The Citronelle Club, SO/Uptown, JLT, 6.30pm to 11.30pm, Tues, Dhs290. Tel: (0)50 421 0753. @thecitronelleclub

Claw BBQ

What’s the deal: Ladies’ night takes place inside this fun-filled bar every Tuesday, where you and your gal pals can sip on unlimited free drinks for three hours plus graze on two appetisers or a burger for Dhs149. Guys can get in on the action for Dhs225, which also includes bottled beer.

Claw BBQ, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, 8pm till 1am, Tues, Dhs149. Tel: (0)4 577 4357. @clawbbqpalm

Crafty Fox

What’s the deal: Head to this gastropub and sports bar for a low-key girls on Tuesday from 6pm to 10pm for a night inclusive of two complimentary drinks and special deals on bar bites. The Crafty Fox, Jumeirah Golf Estates Clubhouse, JGE, 6pm to 10pm, Tues. Tel: (0)4 586 7777. @craftyfox.dubai Ella’s Eatery What’s the deal: On Tuesday ladies’ night, Ella’s Eatery invites you and your gal pals to enjoy three house drinks and a starter for Dhs99. It’s dog friendly, so bring your pooch along too. Ella’s Eatery, Palm View East, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, 4pm onwards, Tues, Dhs99. Tel: (0)4 557 0984. @ellaseatery

February 30

What’s the deal: Brave the heat for an alfresco ladies’ night at February 30 this summer. On Tuesdays, ladies pay Dhs199 for unlimited drinks from 8pm to 12am.

February 30, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, 8pm to 12am, Tues, Dhs199. Tel: (0)4 244 7200. @february30dubai

Isola Ristorante

Whats the deal: Enjoy a taste of La Dolce Vita at Isola, a scenic waterside restaurant at Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse. On Tuesdays, ladies are invited to enjoy a three-course menu of their contemporary Italian dishes and three drinks for Dhs155. It’s served up to the soulful tunes of a live DJ and sax.

Isola, Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse, Jumeirah Islands, 7pm to 11pm, Tues, Dhs155. Tel: (0)4 583 3124. @isolarestaurantdubai

Grapeskin What’s the deal: From 4 pm onwards on Tuesdays, ladies can make their way down to La Ville for a glamorous weeknight indulgence. Pay Dhs120, and you’ll get three classes of wine and two snacks from the ladies’ night menu. Grapeskin, La Ville Hotel & Suites, City Walk, Dubai, 4pm to 1am, Tues, Dhs120. Tel: (0)4 403 3111. @grapeskindubai The Grand Grill What’s the deal: On Tuesdays from 8pm ladies will get a three-course dinner, plus free-flowing drinks for Dhs135, whereas guys can opt for all-you-can-eat chicken and ribs for Dhs120. Date night has never been so cheap. The Grand Grill, Habtoor Grand, Autograph Collection, Dubai Marina, 8pm onwards, Tues, Dhs135. Tel: (0)4 399 4221. @thegrandgrill Karma Kafe What’s the deal: Karma Kafe offers a ladies’ night with a view, thanks to its Souk Al Bahar location overlooking The Dubai Fountain. On Tuesday, ladies’ night includes a three-course set menu and three selected beverages for Dhs200. Karma Kafé, Souk Al Bahar, Downtown Dubai, 6pm to 11pm, Tues, Dhs200. Tel: (0)4 423 8306. @karmakafedubai Lock Stock & Barrel (JBR & Barsha Heights) What’s the deal: Tipsy Tuesday at Lock, Stock & Barrel JBR has to be one of the best value Tuesday ladies’ nights in Dubai – mostly because you don’t pay a dirham. Yes, that’s right, every Tuesday from 8pm to 12am ladies can enjoy free drinks from a selection of wine, spirits and a pair of ladies’ night cocktails. The same deal applies at the Barsha Heights, while the Business Bay location offers three free drinks. Lock, Stock & Barrel JBR, Rixos Premium JBR, 8pm to 12am, Tues. Tel: (0)4 423 8307. @lockstockuae Lola Taberna Española What’s the deal: Pintxos, pronounced ‘pinchos’, are the perfect snack to enjoy over casual conversation with friends, and at authentic Spanish tapas bar, Lola, you can enjoy unlimited servings of them every Tuesday night. On offer is two hours of unlimited house beverages plus live entertainment in the form of a flamenco show and Spanish guitar from 8.30pm onwards. It’s Dhs99 for ladies and Dhs149 for guys. Lola Taberna Española, Tryp by Wyndham Dubai, Tues 7pm to 9pm, Dhs99 and Dhs149. Tel: (0)4 247 6688. @lolataberna Mama Zonia What’s the deal: Jungle-inspired MamaZonia’s ladies’ night needs to be on your Pier 7 circuit. When you have a two-course meal for Dhs155 or a three-course meal for Dhs169, you’ll get three complimentary beverages. MamaZonia, Level 2, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, 6pm to 12am, Tues, from Dhs155. Tel: (0)4 240 4747. @mamazoniadxb McCafferty’s What’s the deal: This traditional Irish pub in Jumeirah Village Circle is a popular spot for chilled vibes, live music, and value drinks deals. On Tuesday, that drinks deal is free-flowing sips for ladies from 6pm to 10pm for Dhs125. Feeling hungry? There’s 30 per cent off the food menu. McCafferty’s, Circle Mall Rooftop, JVC, 6pm to 10pm, Tues, Dhs125. Tel: (0)58 599 3623. @mccaffertysjvc Nonya What’s the deal: One of the best Tuesday ladies’ night deals on the circuit, head to Nonya where you’ll get five hours of free-flowing drinks for Dhs149 from 8pm to 1am. Bringing the boys along? Guys can enjoy unlimited drinks from 8pm to 11pm for Dhs199. Nonya, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, 8pm to 1am, Tues, Dhs149. Tel: (0)56 197 1174. @nonyadubai Penthouse What’s the deal: This adults-only rooftop playground comes with panoramic city vistas, and invites ladies to enjoy three free drinks and a three-course menu for Dhs150. It’s paired with live entertainment, and sometimes even fashion shows. The Penthouse, FIVE Palm Jumeirah, 7pm to 11pm, Tues, Dhs150. Tel: (0)4 455 9989. @thepenthousedubai Seven Sisters What’s the deal: Seven Sisters is known and loved as a popular party spot on the Dubai Canal. On Tuesdays, ladies can opt either for the regular two-course menu for Dhs149, or the premium package for Dhs199, and they’ll get unlimited drinks included from 9pm to 1am. Seven Sisters, JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay, 9pm to 1am, Tues, Dhs149. Tel: (0)56 775 4777. @sevensistersdubai Soon What’s the deal: Inspired by Japanese gaming culture, cyberpunk and 1980s aesthetics, SOON is a cosy JLT bar with a brilliant Tuesday ladies’ night. Taking place at the indoor restaurant’s lively bar area, you won’t pay a dirham, and you’ll get unlimited drinks from 7pm to 9pm. After that, you can also avail of a special deal for prosecco and rosé at Dhs20 per glass until closing. SOON, Armada Tower 2, Cluster P, JLT, Dubai, 7pm to 9pm, Tues. Tel: (0)55 434 0575. @soondxb STK JBR What’s the deal: On Tuesdays, ladies’ night isn’t just about the gals, as there’s deals for both ladies and gents. You’ll tuck into two courses of STK signature dishes and three hours of free-flowing drinks for Dhs275, while guys pay Dhs300 for three drinks and two courses. STK Dubai JBR, Rixos Premium JBR, The Walk, 8pm to 11pm, Tuesdays, Dhs275. Tel: (0)4 423 8304. @stkdubaijbr

Toro Toro

What’s the deal: Head to Toro Toro for a Latin fiesta every Tuesday, where ladies’ night serves up three beverages for Dhs99, plus a 50 per cent discount on the a la carte menu.

Toro Toro, Grosvenor House, Dubai Marina, 7pm to 11pm, Tues, Dhs99. Tel: (0)4 317 6000. torotoro-dubai.com

The Underground Pub

What’s the deal: Looking for a relaxed spot for a girls’ get-together. Then head to the Underground Pub, where ladies are invited to enjoy a three-course menu and five drinks for Dhs125.

The Underground Pub, Habtoor Grand Resort, JBR, 7pm to 11pm, Tues, Dhs125. Tel: (0)4 399 5000. @theundergroundpubhgh

Warehouse

What’s the deal: This old school haunt at Le Meridien at the airport invites ladies to enjoy free-flowing drinks and three bar bites for Dhs99 every Tuesday from 7pm.

Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Center Airport Road, Garhoud, 7pm onwards, Tues, Dhs99. Tel: (0)4 702 2455. @warehousedxb

Images: Provided/Instagram