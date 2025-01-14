Soak up the sun – and epic skyline views – from these incredible rooftop pools…

In Dubai, we love nothing better than a luxe pool day at a top hotel, and there are so many to choose from across the city. But if it’s your ‘gram game you’re looking to top up as well as your tan, we’ve rounded up a selection of incredible rooftop pools in Dubai that are sure to tick every box.

Aura Skypool

While not strictly on the rooftop, Aura Skypool is very high up – 50 floors to be exact. The rooftop is actually taken up by The View at The Palm, so Aura cleverly designed a wraparound concept, making it a 360-degree infinity pool with panoramic views across the entire city. Bookings can be made for the morning, afternoon, or full day, with prices from Dhs200. There’s also evening brunches, sunset swims, sunrise wellness classes, and deals to enjoy in the lounge. So there’s always a reason to go.

Aura Skypool, Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah, 6am to 7pm Sun, Mon and Thurs, 10am to 11pm Tues, 10am to 9pm Weds, 7am to 11pm Thurs and Fri, from Dhs200. Tel: (0)4 566 2121. auraskypool.com

Cloud 22, Atlantis The Royal

One of the most show-stopping stars of the culinary and leisure offering at Atlantis The Royal is Cloud 22. This dazzling pool deck connects the two towers of this skyscraping, ultra-luxury resort with a shimmering infinity pool flanked by luxe, air-conditioned cabanas complete with plunge pools, and even day beds positioned overwater. You can book just morning, afternoon (sunset) or full day experiences. So if you’re planning to book for just the morning (10am to 2pm), you’ll pay Dhs325 for a sun lounger on Monday through to Friday. The afternoon session, from 2.30pm to 8pm is priced at Dhs395. The full day pass, combining both of those slots, is Dhs495 Monday to Friday. On weekends, the 10am to 2pm morning slot for entry and a sun lounger is now Dhs395, while the afternoon session is priced at Dhs575. For the full day, which combines the two slots, you’ll pay Dhs695.

Cloud 22, Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah, daily 10am to 8pm, from Dhs325. Tel: (0)4 426 2700. @cloud22dubai

High Society, The Lana

Looking for a luxurious pool day with stunning views? Book in for a daycation at High Society, the rooftop pool at The Lana. Here, you can enjoy a fully redeemable pool day for Dhs750, all of which you get back to spend on acclaimed chef Jean Imbert’s fabulous Mediterranean menu. With the UAE’s largest champagne selection, stunning views over Burj Khalifa, and an energetic vibe, this is an unmissable experience. You’ll need to book and pay in advance, as there’s limited availability. Children over 12 are welcome for Dhs500, fully redeemable.

High Society by Jean Imbert, The Lana by Dorchester Collection Business Bay, daily 10am to 8pm, Dhs750 fully redeemable. dorchestercollection.com

NH Collection Dubai The Palm

Linking the two towers that form NH Collection Dubai The Palm at the top of Palm West Beach is a rooftop infinity pool, View 180, that measures 50 metres long. If you’re looking to get your lengths in, this is the place to come for an early morning dip. But there’s also loungers on the deck for guests to enjoy a day of dipping between the temperature-controlled water and their lounger. While the pool has been open only to those checking-in until now, but this summer they’re inviting non hotel guests to enjoy fully redeemable pool days, priced at Dhs150 for a single sun lounger, or Dhs400 for a cabana for two.

NH Collection Dubai The Palm, Palm West Beach, The Palm, 7am to sunset daily, Dhs150 fully redeemable. Tel: (0)4 549 7777. world.nh-hotels.com/en/nh-collection-dubai-the-palm

Paros

Soak up the chic Mediterranean vibes and jaw-dropping Dubai skyline views from Paros, the lofty rooftop pool, bar and eatery on the 46th floor of the Taj Jumeirah Lake Towers. Settle in for sunsets sips and a tasty Greek menu. The pool access runs from 12pm to 5pm and is priced at Dhs75 for one person, or Dhs120 for two, which is fully redeemable on food and drink.

Paros, 46th Floor, Taj Jumeirah Lake Towers, pool 12pm to 5pm daily, from Dhs75. Tel: (0)4 574 1111. @paros.dubai

Privilege, SLS Dubai

One of the highest swimming pools in the city, there’s two rooftop pools at SLS Dubai’s adults-only Privilege. Both are small, so it’s more for soaking up the music and vibes rather than getting your lengths in, but from the city-facing pool, you’ll enjoy some incredible city vistas. It’s Dhs400 for non-hotel guests with Dhs350, or if you’re a couple, you’ll pay Dhs650 for entry for two, with Dhs600 back.

Privilege, SLS Dubai, Marasi Drive, Business Bay, daily 9am to 6pm, Dhs400 with Dhs350 redeemable. Tel: (0)4 607 0737. s ls.com/dubai

Tapasake, One&Only One Za’abeel

Part of the dazzling leisure and dining array at One&Only One Za’abeel, Tapasake is a pool experience offering show-stopping city vistas, a vibrant menu of Nikkei flavours, and – the jewel in its crown – the UAE’s longest infinity pool. Set across the top of The Link, a cantilever of exciting culinary and nightlife experiences, Tapasake is Dubai’s most luxurious new pool day. Pool days at Tapasake will set you back Dhs450 per person Monday to Thursday with Dhs200 redeemable, and Dhs500 Friday to Sunday with Dhs200 redeemable.

Tapasake, One&Only One Za’abeel, pool 10am to 9pm daily, from Dhs450. @tapasakedubai

Tasca

Mandarin Oriental Jumiera, Dubai boasts a gorgeous infinity pool at its chic sixth floor restaurant, Tasca. There are only a handful of plush sun loungers dotting the swimming pool, so it’s first come, first serve through the summer. You’ll get to graze on a poolside menu of signature Portuguese flavours, while soaking up the sun. It’s Dhs300, fully redeemable.

Tasca, Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai, Jumeirah Beach Road, 9am to sunset daily, from Dhs300. Tel: (0)4 777 2231. mandarinoriental.com

Zeta Seventy Seven

This world record-breaking rooftop pool has some of the best views of Dubai from its 77th floor perch atop Address Beach Resort. Until recently, you could only book a cabana, but now the soaring rooftop pool is open for day pass guests – and it’s fully redeemable too. You’ll pay Dhs477 for a sun lounger, all of which you’ll get back to spend on the Mediterranean menu. Space is limited, so be sure to reserve ahead.

Zeta Seventy Seven, Address Beach Resort, JBR, 1pm to 10pm daily, Dhs477 fully redeemable. Tel: (0)4 879 8866. addresshotels.com

Hotel guests only

CE LA VI, Address Sky View

Joining the two towers of Address Sky View hotel and residences in Downtown Dubai, this incredible infinity pool serves up some of the city’s best vistas. You can kick back with drinks, snacks or shisha on the Pool Deck, or enjoy a day of dipping by the poolside while enjoying the incredible skyline views, then head to the restaurant for a modern Asian meal.