An ultra-luxe pool day worth splashing out on…

Pool days in Dubai just got a lot more luxe: welcome to Tapasake. Part of the dazzling new leisure and dining array at One&Only One Za’abeel, Tapasake is a pool experience offering show-stopping city vistas, a vibrant menu of Nikkei flavours, and – the jewel in its crown – the UAE’s longest infinity pool.

Set across the top of The Link, a cantilever of exciting culinary and nightlife experiences, Tapasake is Dubai’s most luxurious new pool day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

Reflecting its high-end offering, pool days at Tapasake will set you back Dhs1,000, with Dhs400 redeemable on poolside dining. Open for pool days from 10am, enjoy sun-soaked days dipping between the pool – complete with swim-up bar – and plush loungers surrounded by verdant plans. Or, for a VIP day out, book one of the ultra-luxe private cabanas, complete with your own indoor relaxation area.

From its unique vantage point at Za’abeel, the infinity pool boasts some of the most incredible city vistas, with the skyscraping Downtown Dubai in full view from the stretching swimming pool.

Adding to the glorious, sun-drenched vibe, guests can expect entertaining beats from a rotation of resident DJs, graze on a menu of poolside Nikkei flavours, and enjoy master mixology with refreshing cocktails served from the bar.

As well as the pool experience, Tapasake also houses an indoor-outdoor restaurant, where guests can enjoy an extensive menu of signature Japanese and Peruvian dishes. In a setting that’s sleek and contemporary, the Tapasake restaurant opens for lunch from 12pm to 5pm and dinner from 5pm to 11pm.

The menu features an array of grazing plates such as sushi and sashimi, crisp tempura, and marinated fish and meats cooked over hot coals, so come hungry.

Tapasake, One&Only One Za’abeel, pool 10am to 9pm, restaurant 12pm to 11pm daily, adults-only. @tapasakedubai