Valentine’s Day is around the corner, and if dinner reservations aren’t cutting it this year, why not turn it into a full-blown getaway? Dubai’s hotels are pulling out all the stops with staycations that go beyond just a bed for the night – think private movie screenings, candlelit dinners, spa treatments, and even surprise perks to keep the romance alive. Whether you’re looking for something low-key or all-out luxurious, here’s where to check in for a perfect Valentine’s staycation in Dubai.

Jumeirah Zabeel Saray

If waking up by the water sounds like the right kind of Valentine’s Day, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray has a 40% discount on Flexible Stay Rates, plus some solid perks. Expect a complimentary daily breakfast, late check-out until 6pm (subject to availability), and a Dhs150 gift voucher for Talise Ottoman Spa (valid for six months). If kids are in the mix, they eat free (based on the meal plan), and there’s unlimited access to Sinbad’s Kids Club. Guests also get exclusive access to the resort’s private beach and can earn Jumeirah One Points when booking direct.

Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, Crescent Rd, The Palm Jumeirah. Tel: (0)4 453 0000. @jumeirahzabeelsaray

JA The Resort

With three hotels to choose from – JA Palm Tree Court, JA Lake View Hotel, and JA Beach Hotel—this Valentine’s staycation comes packed with perks. Guests get up to 20% off the Best Available Breakfast Rates, plus a lineup of thoughtful extras: a bottle of sparkling grape or date juice on arrival, daily breakfast, a 30-minute head and shoulder massage for two, and a three-course dinner at White Orchid or Sette. There’s also a romantic turndown service with chocolates and full access to the resort’s private beach, pools, and other facilities. A minimum stay of two nights is required, with full prepayment at booking.

JA The Resort, Jebel Ali. Tel: (0)4 814 5555. @jatheresort

JA Ocean View Hotel

For those who love a sea view, JA Ocean View Hotel’s Valentine’s stay comes with up to 20% off the Best Available Breakfast Rates and a little something extra – guests staying four nights get a complimentary upgrade to a Dubai Eye Sea View Room. There’s also a bottle of house grape on arrival, a romantic dinner at Il Motto Italian Restaurant, and early check-in and late check-out (subject to availability). The offer requires a minimum two-night stay, with full prepayment at booking.

JA Ocean View Hotel, The Walk, Jumeirah Beach Residence. Tel: (0)4 814 5599. @jaoceanviewhotel

Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk

For a Valentine’s getaway with a touch of Parisian elegance, Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk sets the scene for a dreamy stay. Sip on sparkling wine, indulge in artisanal chocolates, and start the morning with a decadent breakfast in bed. With a 2pm late checkout, you’ll have plenty of time to unwind and enjoy the moment.

Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk, Wafi, Sheikh Rashid Rd, Umm Hurair 2. Tel: (0)4 324 9999. @sofiteltheobelis

InterContinental Dubai Festival City

Celebrate love with a refined and indulgent stay at InterContinental Dubai Festival City, where elegance meets comfort. The Romance Package, available throughout February, starting at Dhs1,400 per night, includes a beautifully appointed one-night stay in a room or suite, with special touches like a bouquet of 19 red roses, a celebratory cake, chocolate-dipped strawberries, and an afternoon tea for two served in-room. To add to the experience, couples will enjoy 30% off a 60-minute couple’s massage, along with a bottle of Prosecco or sparkling juice to toast the occasion. A delicious breakfast for two at Anise ensures the perfect start to your morning.

InterContinental Dubai Festival City, Dubai Festival City. Tel: (0)4 701 1111. @intercondfc

Ultra-luxury deals

Nikki Beach Resort & Spa

Nikki Beach Resort & Spa is offering an ultra-luxurious experience designed for those looking to go all out on Valentine’s Day. The Suite Romance package is priced at Dhs75,000 per night, per couple, which includes a stay in the exclusive three-bedroom Celebration Suite, complete with a private infinity pool, butler service, and limousine pickup and drop-off anywhere in Dubai. You’ll also enjoy a two-hour sunset yacht cruise, complete with Moët & Chandon Champagne, followed by a seven-course private dinner on your suite’s terrace. To top it all off, an in-suite couples’ massage and breakfast will be the perfect finishing touch.

If you prefer a weekend escape, the Valentine’s Day Weekend Package, starting at Dhs10,500 per couple, includes a private villa stay, complimentary breakfast, a romantic dinner on the beach, and the luxury of early check-in and late check-out.

Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Dubai, Pearl Jumeirah – Dubai. Tel: (0)4 376 6000. @nikkibeachdubai

Banyan Tree Dubai

This is one of the most expensive Valentine’s Day deals in Dubai we’ve found (so far). It includes a stay in a two-bedroom suite, a spa treatment with gold, and a pick-up and drop-off via a yacht or luxury car. Banyan Tree Dubai’s ultra-luxury Valentine’s Day getaway for just Dhs150,000, will see you and your partner enjoying a two-night stay in the Royal Suite. As a couple, you will then enjoy a relaxing spa treatment that includes a lavish foot ritual and a 24-karat gold body wrap, ending with an aromatic bath infused with rare botanicals. You can also enjoy access to the Rain Forest Experience, designed for intimate moments of relaxation. When the sun goes down, you can enjoy a private beachfront dinner by one of Banyan Tree Dubai’s renowned chefs. Enjoy the five-course meal in a candlelit cabana with a live violinist, the finest sparkling grape, and the starry sky. Throughout the two days, you will have a personal chauffeur who will take you around Dubai in a Rolls-Royce or private yacht.

Banyan Tree, Bluewaters Island. Tel: (0)4 556 6666. @banyantreedxb

Budget-Friendly deals

Media One Hotel

For couples who like options, Media One Hotel has two Valentine’s staycation deals worth considering. Keep it simple with a cozy overnight stay and breakfast for two for Dhs525, or go all in with their Romantic Valentine’s Combo, which includes a stylish Hip Room, breakfast, dinner for two, and a bottle of wine to toast the night for Dhs874 per night. Both packages come with early check-in at noon and a late check-out at 6 pm, so there’s no rush to head home.

Media One Hotel, Media 1 Tower, Al Falak St, Dubai Media City. Tel: (0)4 427 1000. @mediaonehoteldubai

Studio One Hotel

A staycation with dinner, a movie, and a few surprises? Studio One Hotel is making Valentine’s easy with a package that includes a night in a double room, breakfast, early check-in, and late check-out, priced at Dhs599 per night. Dinner for two at Larte features a two-course set menu with a bottle of wine, and to top it all off, there’s a private movie screening with popcorn at Cinema on 2. On February 14, the lobby transforms into a Valentine’s pop-up, offering flowers and sweet treats to complete the experience.

Studio One Hotel, Dubai Studio City. Tel: 800 788346. @studioonedxb

FORM Hotel Dubai

For those looking for a cozy yet design-forward getaway, FORM Hotel Dubai offers a romantic staycation in the heart of Al Jaddaf, where modern architecture meets local heritage. The Valentine’s Stay Package, priced at Dhs640, available on February 14, with a minimum two-day advance booking, this stay is designed ti make your Valentine’s celebration feel extra special. Expect a romantic bed setup with rose petals, a souvenir Polaroid picture to capture the moment, and a breakfast in bed experience to start the day slowly and sweetly. To ensure couples can truly unwind, the package also includes a late check-out at 4pm, allowing for an extended, leisurely stay. Perfect for those who appreciate sleek design with a personal touch, this retreat is a stylish alternative to a traditional Valentine’s escape.

FORM Hotel, Al Jaddaf. Tel: (0)4 317 9000. @formhoteldubai