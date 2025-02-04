No pressure…

Valentine’s Day in Dubai: The most romantic day of the year is just around the corner. And well, if you have a couple of thousand dirhams lying around, you can treat your loved one to a real bougie time.

And yes, before you start, there are more than enough deals out there that don’t even cross the three-figure mark (and in some cases, maybe even two), but we just wanted to put together a list of packages that will make your jaw drop, your head ache, and well, your wallet itch.

Read until the end as we’ve done this in ascending order, starting from Dhs29,500.

Here are five of the most outrageous Valentine’s Day deals in Dubai

Ossiano

Price tag: Dhs29,500 (Cristal package)

Spend Valentine’s Day in Dubai with your partner at Ossiano. The Michelin-star progressive fine-dining restaurant is offering an eight-course menu for two, paying tribute to the ocean. It’s all accompanied by free-flowing premium champagne. Your dining experience is elevated by the views of stingrays, sharks, and fish in the Ambassador Lagoon gliding past your table. More entertainment on the night also includes a live pianist and singer. After the dining experience is over, all ladies will receive a special gift from Tiffany & Co. and a bouquet of flowers.

(Still want to dine at Ossiano on Valentine’s Day? There are other packages available: Platinum for Dhs18,500; Dhs9,500 for gold and Dhs5,500 for silver.)

@ossianodubai

Hero Balloon Flights Dubai

Price tag: Dhs40,000

Want to show your partner a whole new world? Opt for a unique private charter hot air balloon experience with Hero Balloon Flights. Couples will receive a private chauffeur service in a Land Rover Defender before you both marvel at an immersive drone show just for you. After this, take to the skies with your loved one in your own private charter flight. On your flight, you will get to enjoy canapes inspired by the four elements – land, air, water, and earth. It’s all tailored to your desired thanks to the in-flight chef. To complete the dining experience, there’s 24k gold-coated dark chocolate strawberries. While the memories of this experience will last a lifetime, a photographer will capture all the ‘wow’ moments for you. But that’s not all. Post your landing, a secluded Valentine-themed breakfast awaits with 1,000 fresh red bouquets. It’s paired with live music from a saxophonist. Before you leave, the lovely lucky lady will receive a rose gold balloon-shaped pendant. And what makes this whole experience absolutely unique? Only one exclusive booking is available.

@heroballoonsdubai

Nikki Beach

Price tag: Dhs75,000

For the most romantic day of the year, you can stay at Nikki Beach for an ultra romantic experience. You will stay in the three-bedroom celebration suite, complete with a terrace and private infinity pool. Call the butler if you need something, and you will even have a limousine pick-up and drop-off service anywhere in Dubai. Tempted to stay in the spenny room all day? If you do, you’ll be missing out on a two-hour sunset private yacht trip inclusive of Moët & Chandon Champagne and amenities. And finally, a candlelit dinner awaits at the Celebration Suite terrace with a romantic setup and gourmet seven-course menu. To top it all off, you will even get to enjoy a couple’s massage.

@nikkibeachdubai

One&Only The Palm

Price tag: Dhs90,000

One of Dubai’s most intimate boutique beachfront resorts will treat couples to a once-in-a-lifetime experience with Chef Yannick Alleno at Safina curated especially for you. Indulge in an eight-course dinner with live music to serenade you. Included in the price tag is an overnight stay in the luxurious Grand Palm Suite, which offers panoramic views. The following morning includes a rejuvenating couples massage at Guerlain Spa.

@oothepalm

Banyan Tree Dubai

Price tag: Dhs150,000

This is one of the most expensive Valentine’s Day deals in Dubai we’ve found (so far). It includes a stay in a two-bedroom suite, a spa treatment with gold, and a pick-up and drop-off via a yacht or luxury car. Banyan Tree Dubai’s ultra-luxury Valentine’s Day getaway for just Dhs150,000, will see you and your partner enjoying a two-night stay in the Royal Suite. As a couple, you will then enjoy a relaxing spa treatment that includes a lavish foot ritual and a 24-karat gold body wrap, ending with an aromatic bath infused with rare botanicals. You can also enjoy access to the Rain Forest Experience, designed for intimate moments of relaxation. When the sun goes down, you can enjoy a private beachfront dinner by one of Banyan Tree Dubai’s renowned chefs. Enjoy the five-course meal in a candlelit cabana with a live violinist, the finest sparkling grape, and the starry sky. Throughout the two days, you will have a personal chauffeur who will take you around Dubai in a Rolls-Royce or private yacht.

@banyantreedxb