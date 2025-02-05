From the streets of Mumbai comes the not-so-humble vada pav…

Vada pav is a flourish of a dish. It’s basically a sandwich, spicy, sweet, salty and it’s packed with flavours. The name comes from the ensemble’s two main constituent parts – the vada is a potato patty, the pav its buttered bun mother. After that come fiery flashes of chutney, garlic and chilli, all wrapped into an economical package.

It’s like the national dish of Mumbai, if there had to be one, but throughout India, it’s a streetside, snack-time staple, and generally the first pick of cuisine when a non-Indian steps into the world of Indian food for the first time. These are the best spots to sample vada pav in Dubai.

Mumbai Masti

At only Dhs5, this is probably the cheapest snack in Dubai. Mumbai Masti is a bit of a local legend here with the Indian community, and it serves literally every Indian street food/popular food under the sun. It’s in the name – this one is probably uber authentic.

Urban Tadka

Another legend of Old Dubai – everyone in and around Karama and Bur Dubai knows and loves Urban Tadka. It’s been a go-to for chaat and street food for many years. There is always a horde of people standing inside and out – this is the real fast food.

Elco

Elco also comes from Mumbai, and is quite the popular chain there. If you’re looking to satisfy quick savoury cravings, then this is the place to go. Naturally, their street food is top tier, and the vada pav is a must try. With the chutneys, always.

Haji Ali Juice Centre

A family-run outlet from India, Haji Ali probably has a billion branches between here and India, but that’s how good it is. Also from Mumbai, the variety here is unmatched, from, of course, the sandwich in question, to juice, shakes, chaat, sandwiches and more.

Just Vada Pav

This spot is all about vada pav and vada pav only – they serve 30 different varieties of the snack, along with other street food and desi snacks. Some of the options may be less than authentic, but who says you can’t have fun with food?

