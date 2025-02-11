These Dubai chefs show us how to crush midnight cravings – premium style…

Cup noodles – the ultimate comfort/struggle/lazy meal, depending on which stage of life you’re in. They’re pretty damn cool as it is, on their own, but how you upgrade the cup noodle is a sign of your personality and tastes, because it is such a blank canvas. If ever, you desire to feel like you made at least some effort, this recipe book might come in handy.

Chef Illia A ndriushyn of a normal day

The jazz: tuna tartare, truffle oil, Beluga caviar (just casually)

As much as we cook with Wagyu, truffles, lobsters, and other fine ingredients, chefs often crave a cheat meal. For me, it’s usually McDonald’s or Hardee’s—but a cup of instant noodles is essential.

The last time I had a noodle cup, I kept it simple. I used the included spices but strained the water, eating the noodles without the broth. Then, I added a smooth quenelle of tuna tartare and a dash of truffle oil.

I’m sure it would be just as delicious with a generous spoonful of Beluga caviar. Elevate it, make it luxurious—but never forget the roots!

Chef Yara ElMasry

The jazz: raw egg yolks, steak, Parmesan cheese, chili crisp

I love cooking myself a whole meal, but sometimes you just crave something that’s familiar, quick, and a little refined all at once. And honestly, nothing delivers on that like a ridiculously good cup of instant noodles.

Last time, I decided to take my noodle game up a notch. I mixed in the seasonings and raw egg yolks with a little bit of the broth to create a silky, noodle carbonara—rich, glossy, and packed with umami. Then, I topped it off with slices of perfectly medium steak, because if we’re doing this, we’re doing it right. The contrast of the creamy noodles with the tender, juicy beef? Unreal.

It could have definitely used some Parmesan, maybe even a little chili crisp for that hit of heat. But at the end of the day, it’s still instant noodles—the kind of meal that reminds you why simple food, done right, just hits different.

Chef Iman Nazemi of Kishmish

The jazz: sesame oil, Chorizo beef sausage, lime wedges

I used garlic, ginger, soy sauce and sesame oil, which I used to cook a mix of Asian-style vegetables with. I used the seasoning it came with to soak the noodles until they were ready then drained 90% of the liquid.

In a skillet I started with the sausages (they naturally have enough fat so oil wasn’t necessary) I then removed the sausages and started on my vegetables which I cooked in the same skillet. Once it was ready I added the noodles and sausage into the vegetables and gave it a toss and it was ready to serve.

I topped it with chopped green onion and had some lime wedges and chilli on the side.

Chef Ryan Bernardo of Rare Brasserie & Bar

The jazz: edamame, shimeji mushrooms, egg, sesame oil

Ah, the humble cup noodle—every chef’s guilty pleasure and every late-night savior. But let’s not settle for just rehydrated nostalgia. Here’s how I take it from survival food to something worth savoring:

I toss in julienned carrots, edamame, and shimeji mushrooms right as the noodles are cooking—because even instant broth deserves a little depth. Then, just before serving, I crack an egg straight into the hot soup and let the residual heat work its magic, creating silky ribbons of richness. A final flourish? A whisper of sesame oil to bring it all together.

It’s still a cup noodle, but now it tastes like it at least went to finishing school.

Chef Naved Nasir of Khadak

The jazz: onion, tomato, chilli, ginger-garlic paste, Maggi masala

Noodles are an underrated comfort food, especially for chefs. There’s something about their simplicity that makes them incredibly satisfying.

At home, my daughter loves Maggi, and we often make it together. But when I take on cup noodles, I like to build deeper flavors while keeping it quick and comforting.The right balance of spice makes it just perfect.

Heat ghee/oil in a small pan. Add the sliced onions and sauté until golden brown. Stir in the ginger-garlic paste and green chilli, cooking for another minute until fragrant. Add the chopped tomato and cook until soft. Sprinkle in the Maggi masala and mix well. Transfer the cooked mixture into the noodle cup. Pour in boiling water and stir well to blend the flavors. Cover and let it sit for 2–3 minutes. Garnish with fresh coriander and enjoy.

