…so we’ve gathered the tips from a professional. What’s On asked professional Matchmaker and Dating/Relationship Coach, Mia Pavlikova, for her tips on dating in Dubai. Mia also is the founder of Find Your Swan, a matchmaking and coaching service based in Dubai.
Say Yes to the Unexpected
Start saying yes to random invitations. The success of your dating life depends largely on your network. The more you say yes to new experiences, the more people you meet. You may not meet your future partner right away, but you might meet someone who introduces you to them in the future. Expand your social circles by exploring new places instead of sticking to your usual spots. If this strategy led me to my fiance, why wouldn’t it work for you?
Chivalry or Safety? A Woman’s Choice
Many women enjoy being picked up for a date, but is it always the best option? While it may be a gesture of chivalry, it can also compromise a woman’s safety. Safety should always be the top priority when dating. Even though Dubai is one of the safest cities in the world, risks still exist. We’ve seen instances where both women and men have faced uncomfortable or dangerous situations while dating. Prioritise your safety, and remember, if someone is genuinely interested in you, there will be plenty of opportunities for them to prove their good intentions.
Quality Over Quantity: Vet Before You Invest
Time is precious, so don’t waste it on dates that aren’t worth your energy. Before saying yes to a date, take a moment to vet the person. Ask meaningful questions, observe their character, and consider having a phone or video call beforehand. Getting a date is easy, but finding a quality match requires discernment. Be selective, choose people who excite you, and create an atmosphere of joy and fun from the start. Dating should never feel like a chore. Vetting beforehand also helps prevent dating burnout.
Your Dating Profile: Make Your Bio Truly Appealing
If you’re using dating apps, one mistake is negativity. Avoid listing what you don’t want, focus on what you want instead. A positive, engaging bio is far more attractive than one filled with restrictions. Share something that sparks curiosity or invites conversation. No one is drawn to negativity, so make your profile inviting and intriguing.
Don’t Let Over-Texting Kill the Mystery
You made it past the first date and are eager for a second or even third? That’s great. But don’t let over-texting ruin the excitement. Texting between early dates should primarily be for making plans. A quick check-in once a day is fine, but don’t pressure yourself to keep the conversation flowing constantly. Save meaningful discussions for your actual dates to avoid miscommunication, which often arises from different texting styles.
Put an End to Ghosting. Be Bold
Modern dating has become flaky and superficial, but you don’t have to contribute to that culture. Strengthen your communication skills and confidence. Instead of ghosting, be honest and direct – yet polite – if you’re not interested in someone. Taking a bold and respectful approach not only sets a better example but also encourages others to do the same.
