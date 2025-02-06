February is in full swing in Abu Dhabi…

The new year had just begun, and now we’re in the second month, and we firmly believe time is not a real thing. 2025 came with the promise of unforgettable fun, both during the weekdays and the weekends. So far, it has delivered – this week is no different. Take your pick.

Monday, February 10

Visit a heritage festival

Lammah Al Bahr, meaning Gathering by the Sea, is now open at Al Dhafra’s Al Mugheirah Beach, located to the west of Abu Dhabi. Running from now through June, this festival aims to highlight and celebrate the rich maritime traditions, Emirati heritage and community spirit through a unique mix of culture, sports and leisure activities on the coast of Al Dhafra.

Lammah Al Bahr, Al Dhafra, Abu Dhabi, Fri, from 5pm, Sat and Sun, from 10am, @investinabudhabi

Start your week with some luxury fast food

Some may be skeptical of this match – is it made in foodie heaven or entitlement hell? We Something as untouchable as caviar and something as accessible as chicken nuggets coming together may be a jarring proposition, but that’s what makes it special. This special Beau box comes with nuggets, 30g of caviar of Maison Kaviari, crème fraîche and chives, a bit a of this, bit of that, bim-bam-boom and you have the perfect bite – fast food reimagined. Limited availability exclusively on Deliveroo and both restaurants from 7pm until sold out.

Beau, order on Deliveroo, @beaurestaurants

Tuesday, February 11

Bite into Taco Tuesdays at La Patrona

Enjoy a midweek fiesta with La Patrona’s Taco Tuesday. For Dhs69, indulge in six tacos, unlimited totopos (corn chips) and beans, and two refreshing drinks. This weekly celebration of Mexican culinary heritage offers a variety of tacos bursting with authentic spices and fresh ingredients.

La Patrona, Abu Dhabi City Center, Al Najda Street, Electra, Tues, 11am to 12am, Dhs69, Tel: (800) 82267, @la_patrona_uae

Wednesday, February 12

Check out a new exhibit at Louvre Abu Dhabi

For the first time in the UAE and the region, a new exhibition, Kings and Queens of Africa: Forms and Figures of Power, in collaboration with the musée du quai Branly – Jacques Chirac, offers an exceptional glimpse into the lives of Africa’s most revered and powerful figures. Think royal attire, spiritual symbols and stories of authority and cultural significance.

Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, until May 25, 2025, Tues to Thurs, 10am to 6.30pm, Fri to Sun, 10am to 8.30pm, Tel: (600) 565566, @louvreabudbabi

Jet set to a cheeky holiday

Once you realise you have free will, there is little you’re not inclined to do. Book a sweet mid-week flight for a cheeky holiday soon. Holiday season is a state of mind and has nothing to do with whether we actually have holidays or not. Which is why every time is the right time for travel inspiration. Check out our list for economical flights this month.

Thursday, February 13

End the week on a foodie high

La Petite Maison Abu Dhabi’s new business lunch menu is one to watch out for, with seasonal ingredients and fresh products from Europe that land on your plate right here in the capital. Choose from the Le Petit Menu at Dhs135, a quick two-course option with one starter and a main course, or the more indulgent Le Grand Menu, which features two starters, a main, and a delicious dessert. Each table is also served a mixed-leaf salad with an iconic tomato set, allowing guests to customise their tomato salad to complement their meal.

La Petite Maison Abu Dhabi, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Mon to Fri noon to 3.30pm, Dhs135 Le Petit Menu, Dhs180 Le Grand Menu, Tel: (0)2 692 9600, @lpmabudhabi

