Anime, sci-fi, and everything in between…

Get ready, Abu Dhabi – the Middle East Film & Comic Con (MEFCC) is back, bigger and bolder than ever before. From April 18 to 20, the ADNEC Centre will transform into the ultimate hub for all things pop culture. Whether you’re a die-hard Star Wars fan or an anime lover, this year’s MEFCC has something for everyone. With celebrity appearances, epic panels, exclusive collectibles, and a whole lot of surprises in store, it’s shaping up to be a weekend you won’t want to miss.

A Star Wars legend lands

Headlining the star-studded lineup is Ian McDiarmid, the man behind Emperor Palpatine, a role he portrayed across every Star Wars trilogy. Fans of the galaxy far, far away can look forward to meeting the Sith Lord himself during a special Star Wars weekend celebration. But that’s not all – MEFCC has also announced Japanese voice acting legend Hideo Ishikawa, known for voicing Itachi Uchiha in Naruto and beloved characters in Final Fantasy and Death Note.

Tickets, cosplays, and collectibles galore

Ultimate VIP tickets might have sold out in a flash, but limited VIP passes are still available alongside 1-Day and 3-Day options. Expect an electrifying atmosphere with cosplayers showing off their creativity, a Gaming Arena for epic battles, and a sprawling marketplace filled with collectibles that will make any fan’s heart race.

Family fun and fan favourites

The Kids Zone and outdoor Festival Plaza are perfect for family time, while the Mainstage will host free celebrity talks, quizzes, and community panels. For quieter moments, head to the Bookworm Lounge or lose yourself in the wonders of the Japanese Village.

More than just a convention

From meeting your heroes at Meet the Stars to exploring the Comic Creators Club, MEFCC isn’t just an event – it’s a celebration of everything we love about pop culture. Whether you’re a casual fan or a dedicated collector, Abu Dhabi is the place to be this April.

Middle East Film & Comic Con (MEFCC), ADNEC Centre, Abu Dhabi, from April 18 to 20, Friday 1-day pass for Dhs150, Saturday 1-day pass for Dhs185, Sunday 1-day pass for Dhs159, 3-day pass for Dhs395, Super VIP for Dhs2600, and VIP for Dhs1000. mefcc.com

Images: Supplied