Alexa what are things to do in Dubai this weekend?

There are lots of events in Dubai this weekend, whether it’s a music festival, a tea cafe or a motor sport gathering. We’ve gathered them all here for you to give you some inspiration while you’re deciding your weekend plans.

Friday, February 21

Be a troublemaker

Olly Murs, one of the most successful X Factor alumni, with a roster of pop hits and his charismatic stage presence, is coming to Bla Bla this Friday. Taking over the pool area for a night of alfresco fun on February 21, get ready for an evening deliver an evening of all his best sing-along hits in an open-air party atmosphere. Grab your tickets on dubai.platinumlist.net for a starting price of Dhs295.

Olly Murs, Bla Bla Dubai, JBR, doors open 5pm, Friday February 21, 2025, from Dhs295. @livenation.me, @blabladubai

Visit the Bait Al Banat Women’s Museum

Located near the Gold Souk in Deira, the Bait Al Banat Women’s Museum is all about shining a spotlight on the power of the female in this region. It is a fascinating cultural attraction and offers an insight into the history of Emirati women and their role in the country’s development. Exhibits in the museum cover the lives of individual women including artists, activists and scholars via images, interviews, personal items, letters and diaries. There is also an art gallery displaying the work of contemporary female artists from the UAE, with regularly updated exhibitions. Tickets at Dhs20.

Bait Al Banat Women’s Museum, Deira, Sat to Thurs, 10am to 6pm, Dhs20, @bait_albanat

Try a new workout

If getting fit is still on your bucket list for this year, or if you’re already fit and want to try a new class Reset Fitness in Jumeirah Islands has lots of options to choose from. It’s a circuit style class but with different options such as cardio, strength, combat and more. They’re super easy to follow with screens at every station, and the trainers are so fun.

Reset Fitness, Jumeirah Islands, @ihitreset

Saturday, February 22

Decide if four hands are better than two

Try a four hands dinner – Social at Waldorf Astoria Palm Jumeirah is hosting a collaboration between Chef Carmine Faravolo and his mentor, Chef Agostino Iacobucci. Mentor and protégé reunite to create an exquisite seven-course tasting that will blend their talents, stories, and Italian roots. Sounds delicious, see more foodie bits for this month here.

Social, Waldorf Astoria Palm Jumeirah, Feb 20 to 22, 6.30pm to 10.30pm, Dhs650, @social_dubai

Rewind your music taste

REWIND Festival, the UK’s biggest 80’s and 90’s music extravaganza, returns to Dubai on Saturday, February 22. Held at Bla Bla Dubai, the event features legendary artists like Tony Hadley (headliner), Midge Ure, The Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey, Tunde (voice of the Lighthouse Family), The Christians, Katrina, Toyah, Tiffany and Disco Inferno. Tickets start at Dhs395, so dust off your retro gear and get ready for a blast from the past. Looking for things to do in Dubai this weekend? This is a good one.

REWIND Festival, Bla Bla, The Beach, opposite JBR, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Saturday, February 22, ticket prices from Dhs395 (Dhs345 early bird), over 21s only, Tel: (0)4 584 4111. @blabladubai

Don’t miss a Motor Show

This Saturday, from 2pm to 10pm, the ‘Land of Legends’ Motor Show returns to RIVERLAND™ Dubai, featuring over 400 jaw-dropping customised cars and motorbikes. Expect to see everything from sportscars and motorbikes to vintage beauties, muscle cars, and JDM, KDM, and SUVs. It’s an amazing day out for motor-heads.

RIVERLAND™ Dubai, Dubai Parks and Resorts, 2pm to 10pm @dubaiparksresorts

Sunday, February 23

Try a new breakfast

A new and cool spot opened in Al Wasl last month and we think you’ll love it. The Good Moon is a calm and tranquil space to enjoy some delicious food, and the menu celebrates fresh, quality ingredients. Try their breakfast and start the day in the best way, with freshly baked pastries, expertly brewed speciality coffees and signature matcha. Thinking about it is making us hungry.

The Good Moon, 416b Al Wasl Road, Jumeirah @thegoodmoondxb

Do a pool day

Now that the weather is heating up a bit, we think it’s about time to get back to the weekend pool days. We have a full guide for the best pool days in Dubai, but Kaimana on J1 Beach is a gorgeous spot for a relaxing day. You can choose to be by the pool, or the beach, their cocktails are delicious and they have lots of food choices for you to nibble on throughout the day too.

Kaimana Beach, J1 Beach, Jumeirah 1, 12pm to 7pm beach, 12pm to 1am restaurant. @kaimanabeachdubai

Try some tea

If you’re looking for things to do in Dubai this weekend, we have a lovely option for the tea lovers. Dubai’s first AVANTCHA Tea Bar is here, and it’s more than just tea. Think rare premium teas, tea-infused pastries, matcha drinks, and tea cocktails – all in a sleek, minimalist space. Oh, and there’s a Tea Aroma Table for a full-on sensory deep dive. Ready to rethink your tea rituals?

AVANTCHA Tea Bar, Kunooz 6th street, Warehouse 19, Al Manara St, Al Quoz 1. Tel: (0)4 338 9114. @avantchatea

Have a lovely weekend…