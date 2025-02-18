It’s light out, and away we go!

Formula 1 fans, we can’t keep calm! It’s been a long (long… long…) winter break away from the roaring F1 action. And if hitting the replay button on old YouTube videos of your favourite races and overtakes, or Netflix’s Drive to Survive isn’t cutting it, we have something that will surely ‘DRS’ your mood. Tickets for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 are now on sale.

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is the final race on the gripping F1 calendar. In 2025, the dates to block begin Thursday, December 4, with the final (and arguably the biggest) race of the season taking place on Sunday, December 7, 2025.

Tickets for the races in Abu Dhabi are of various rates, so take your pick based on your budget and your availability.

Here are the ticket prices for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

There are different grandstands located at various locations across the circuit. Before you make a false start on your purchase, take some time to have a good look at the grid to see what experience you will enjoy the most.

There’s the Main Grandstand, which offers views of the paddock, and right next to the start and finish line. Ticket prices to see the celebratory action start from Dhs3,010.

The North Grandstand, South Grandstand and West Grandstand may not offer you views of the F1 cars crossing the finish line to receive the checkered flag, but you will get some epic views of the thrilling action, including jaw-dropping overtakes (with a side of drama).

The North Grandstand offers premium views of Turn 5 (the hairpin). PS. Turn 5 is considered one of the best overtaking zones at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Prices start from Dhs1,695 with a premium grandstand option also available.

The West Grandstand has a stand that is one of the fastest points of the track. And due to the sudden sharp turn on Turn 6 and 7, you can expect some intense braking action. Tickets start from Dhs2,355.

The Marina Grandstand offers views of the tracks a little past Turn 8. Besides yacht-watching, you can also see a large part of the circuit, including the turns around the marina. Tickets start from Dhs2,350.

The South Grandstand will offer you views of turn 9, and if you get a high enough seat, you can see cars zooming their way through turns 10 and 11. And if you’re really lucky, you can even spot some spectacular overtaking just before the cars zoom off to complete their lap. But not before they weave their way through some sharp turns, 10 through 13. Prices start from Dhs2,350.

For those on a budget, there’s the Abu Dhabi Hill where you can see views of Turns 2 to 6. Prices start from Dhs1,025 for a Family Pass (two adults and two children). You will be able to see the action on a spot on the grass and on a TV screen. Head here early though to secure the best spot.

We aren’t done yet. Don’t forget, there are Hospitality Suites, too where you can elevate your race-watching experience to another level. The prices here vary depending on how you want to enjoy your Abu Dhabi Grand Prix experience, but start from Dhs6,990.

With all those numbers doing doughnuts in your head, take a deep breath, call, and discuss with mates before you have yourself an ‘inchident’.

Make your purchase on abudhabigp.com

If you have snapped up your tickets, congratulations! We will see you there.

Take a look at the video below for a walk down memory lane. We’re sure it will gear up your excitement. And read on for a little refresher.

A refresher: Here’s everything you need to know about the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Where do the races take place?

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix takes place at the Yas Marina Circuit on Yas Island. It is one of the most technologically advanced tracks in the world.

When the drivers take their positions, they race around the circuit for a total of 58 laps around the 5.281-kilometer circuit, providing motorsport fans with close to two hours of action.

Why is it a big deal?

All of the F1 races are a pretty incredible spectacle, but Abu Dhabi is particularly exciting.

Not only is it the final race of the season before the drivers race off into the sunset for a much-needed winter break, but it is also when the Constructors Champions’ for the season are announced.

Last year, the title was won by McLaren, who scooped up a total of 666 points throughout the season — their first win since 1998 (Well done, Team Papaya!). Trailing behind them were Ferrari, who were shy of winning by just 14 points. The battle for the title between the two teams meant that the race was a nail-biting race experience, with fans left on the edge of their seats until the winning team finished the final lap to receive the checkered flag.

The slate is wiped clean at the start of each season, so for 2025, all the teams start from scratch with zero points. So we will just have to wait and see who will walk away with the title in 2025.

PS. As for the F1 World Champion, this usually takes place before, so we’re all just going to have to wait and see. Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing is the current reigning World Drivers’ Champion, winning the title in 2025 with a whopping 437 points.

Oh, and we have to point out that with a huge shake-up of the grid taking place with the drivers for the 2025 season and with six new drivers joining (Bumper cars, anyone…), it can be anyone’s game.

After-race concerts

After the adrenaline-pumping action on the tracks, Formula 1 can either retreat back home, but why would you when there are some cool after-race concerts to catch? It’s the perfect way to end the night for roaring, motorsport-mad fans.

Usually these take place at Etihad Park – relatively close (depending on the step count you’ve achieved for the day) to the Yas Marina Circuit, and feature some top artists. Last year, we rapped along with the one-and-only Eminem, sang along with global music powerhouse Maroon 5 with our phone lights in the air, and danced to the electrifying beats of Korean DJ Peggy Gou.

The artists for 2025 are yet to be announced, and we all here at What’s On are keeping a close eye for the announcements. Stay tuned!

Wondering about tickets to see the concerts? If you have an F1 ticket, you are granted access. However, they can’t be purchased separately.

What about the official after-parties? If after all this you still have the energy of a V10 engine, you can keep the party going at various spots across the city. Stay tuned for these announcements.

Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, December 4 to 7, ticket prices from Dhs1,695. abudhabigp.com

Images: Getty Images