While the hotly-anticipated Etihad Rail project is a massive feather in the UAE’s cap with respect to its series of stunning megaprojects, technological advancements and the future of travel, that’s got us thinking – what could it all mean for those looking to occupy housing units located close to Etihad Rail stations?

It’s common knowledge for any prospective buyer, renter or owner that proximity to major train stations means a spike in prices. In Abu Dhabi, that could mean close to a 15 per cent jump compared to what you’re forking out now, specifically in areas that the Etihad Rail will pass through.

That’s in Al Reem Island, Yas Island, and Saadiyat Island – all currently residential hotspots in the capital. Why? Because improved connectivity equals higher demand for residential units equals higher rents.

Al Reem Island is already a huge hit with residents over the past few years, especially with young professionals, owing to its proximity to The Galleria Al Maryah Island, ADGM (Abu Dhabi’s financial hub), the Abu Dhabi city centre, and the Abu Dhabi Corniche area.

For those wanting to be close to the burgeoning Saadiyat Cultural District and the region’s top-ranked beach location, Saadiyat Island is the ideal spot for residents – and it’s already taken off, both in terms of demand and pricing.

Yas Island is a preferred location for anyone that works at any of the island’s many leisure and entertainment offerings, or in surrounding areas such as Zayed International Airport (AUH), Al Zeina, Al Raha, Al Muneera, Al Reef, Al Seef and so on. Several residents also choose to reside on Yas and commute to Dubai, with the drive taking only about an hour.

Index fun

But numbers don’t lie, and here’s how you can stay on top of these evolving housing prices.

In Q3 of 2024, the Abu Dhabi Rental Index was launched. The data-first solution, which is updated every quarter, gives you up-to-date information regarding housing prices in the capital – including information for individual buildings – with the aim of improving transparency and attracting investment in the UAE capital’s real estate sector.

