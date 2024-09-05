Data first…

Are you an Abu Dhabi resident? Do you own a property, or intend to? It’s even possible that after following whatson.ae you’re tempted to move to the UAE’s capital. Abu Dhabi launched its new rental index just over a fortnight ago (applicable from Q3 of this year), and now we have more updates for you.

For one, we’ve just learned that the rental index will be updated every quarter, with up-to-date information available for owners, renters and buyers to refer to.

Additionally, plans include the supply of pricing information for individual buildings. That means, you’ll be able to find information on individual buildings, as opposed to pricing trends in areas or sectors as a whole. All of this is being done with the aim of improving transparency and attracting investment in the UAE capital’s real estate sector.

What can you find here?

Data-driven, accurate, and easily reliable information is at your fingertips with Abu Dhabi’s new rental index. You can access it for instant and reliable information that will aid your decision making, in what is a growing, sustainable market, with the new index packed with information on various housing projects in Abu Dhabi, clearly outlined by municipality, district, property sub-type and configuration.

ADREC’s new rental index gives you indicative live pricing for properties across the capital city, as well as in Al Ain and Al Dhafra. So whether you already live here or are looking to make the move to one of the fastest growing cities in the world, this will serve you. If you’re a landlord, it can help you set attractive pricing. If you live here, you can see what current indicative prices are in your area, and if you’re a prospective one, you’ll know what you’re signing up for.

But fret not – if what you pay at the moment is lower than the figure indicated on the index, it doesn’t mean you’re in for a hike. The launch of the new index just means you now have a wealth of information on your hands regarding Abu Dhabi’s real estate market.

