Big savings for this special month with Amazon’s Ramadan sale…

Amazon’s annual Ramadan sale is back and set to start soon, with thousands of deals and exclusive benefits on Prime to make this special month even more special. Kicking off on February 17, the sale will run until February 27, with Prime members enjoying exclusive early access starting 1am on February 17.

This is the perfect way to get ready for Ramadan while you save time and money, with a massive variety of products and deals to match across 30 product categories, featuring the best and most popular local and international brands.

Some of the names you can shop from include Ariel, Humantra, De’Longhi, Nespresso, Tefal, Black+Decker, dyson, and Siemens, with options in groceries, everyday essentials, as well as electronics across brands including Samsung, Apple, Amazon Devices, PlayStation, ASUS and Amazon Devices.

The sale will also feature fashion and beauty items from brands including Tommy Hilfiger, Coach, Guess, adidas, Skechers, Aldo, Revlon, and CeraVe. Additionally, the Amazon.ae Global Store will offer curated deals from Amazon US, UK, and Germany across brands including Cetaphil, e.l.f., Nine West, Michael Kors, and Kodak. Basically, all your seasonal needs are covered.

And if you’re stressed about the stress on your wallet, you’ll also get options like instant bank discounts with ADCB and Mastercard, and flexible payment options including Buy Now, Pay Later and 0 per cent bank installment plans.

What’s the deal with Prime?

In addition to early access to the deals from February 17, Prime members in the UAE will enjoy even more savings through deals across Amazon Fresh everyday essentials and grocery items, unlimited Free Same-Day and One-Day Delivery, Free International Delivery from Amazon US, UK, and Germany via the Amazon.ae Global Store, and exclusive instant bank discounts with ADCB Mastercard Credit Cards.

Those shopping on February 17 will also get a chance to play an interactive in-app game for the chance to win a brand-new iPhone 16 Pro.

@amazonae

Images: Supplied