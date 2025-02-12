Luxury skincare feels, under Dhs800…

When it comes to wellness, beauty, and skincare treatments in Dubai, we all know that sometimes they can feel like they’re reserved for those with an unlimited budget. But here’s the good news: there’s a whole world of skincare treatments that won’t drain your wallet. From skin-brightening facials to non-surgical lifts, we’ve rounded up the best skincare treatments under Dhs800 that deliver real results, proving that self-care can be both effective and affordable. Here are the best skincare treatments in Dubai under Dhs800.

Biolite

Biolite, Dubai’s award-winning clinic, offers one of the best Dermaplaning treatments in town, priced at Dhs788. This skincare procedure uses a surgical scalpel to gently remove dead skin cells and peach fuzz, instantly revealing smoother, brighter skin. While it might sound a bit scary, the benefits – like collagen stimulation, smaller-looking pores, and better product absorption – make it a go-to for glowing skin.

Biolite Clinic, 57 Al Thanya St, Umm Suqeim, Umm Suqeim 2. Tel: (0)4 346 6641. @bioliteuae

The Elixir Clinic

For a subtle, non-surgical facelift, The Elixir Clinic’s Thread Lift treatment, priced at Dhs800, helps reposition and tighten the skin using fine threads placed under the surface. If you’re after an overall skin boost, Mesotherapy is a vitamin-packed treatment that hydrates, firms, and restores your glow with a powerful cocktail of antioxidants, vitamins, and hyaluronic acid. Priced at Dhs500.

The Elixir Clinic, 583 Jumeirah St, Umm Suqeim, Umm Suqeim 1. Tel: (0)4 338 8026. @theelixirclinic

Lucia Clinic

Led by celebrity dermatologist Dr. Radmila Lukian, Lucia Clinic is a go-to for A-listers and skincare enthusiasts alike. Short on time but need a refresh? Dr. Lukian’s clinic offers the HydraFacial Express – perfect for those looking for a quick but effective glow-up. This treatment deeply cleanses, exfoliates, and hydrates the skin using advanced serums and vortex technology, leaving your skin plump, hydrated, and instantly brighter for Dhs630 – with zero downtime.

Lucia Clinic, Villa 323 Jumeirah Beach Rd, Jumeirah, Jumeirah 2. Tel: (0)4 385 4525. @luciaclinic

Facette

If you’re looking to tone and lift, Facette’s Sculpt Studio offers targeted workouts designed to strengthen facial muscles. Opt for The Lift + Tone (80 minutes, Dhs699) for a full-face sculpt or try the Eye Contour Treatment (45 minutes, Dhs400) to brighten dark circles and firm the delicate under-eye area.

Facette, Millennium Atria Business Bay, Shop 10 & 11, Business Bay. Tel: (0)50 404 9329. @facettefacialbar

