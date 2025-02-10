Sounds like a good deal…

Shredding a photo of your ex is always a form of therapy. Shredding a photo of your ex for a free burger is even better.

If you’re feeling heartbroken this Valentine’s Day, don’t sit at home and cry over a tub of icecream, get yourself down to Slaw with some of your besties and shred a photo of your ex to try their limited-edition Anti-Valentine’s Day Burger.

Whether you are single, heartbroken or simply happily unattached, the burger will suit your day. It features black (like your ex’s heart) buns and a tangy secret sauce.

Visit any of the three Slaw branches – Jumeirah 1, Hessa St Al Barsha, Dubai Hills on February 14 and get your free burger at the counter when you shred the picture of the human that you once cared for. It will need to be a physical printed picture of your ex that you bring and shred.

Heartbreak sucks, and Valentine’s Day has a way of rubbing it in. But who needs romance when you’ve got a delicious burger and a bit of fun?

If you do want to celebrate Valentine’s Day, we have different ideas to celebrate it here, or the romantic dinner and drinks dates too.

Get printing…

Slaw, multiple locations across Dubai, February 14, @slaw.ae