Dubai brunches are in full swing this February…

February in Dubai is prime brunch season – perfect weather, clear skies, and every restaurant bringing its A-game. Whether you’re in the mood for a rooftop feast with a view, a long and lazy afternoon of seafood and spritzes, or a party brunch where the vibe keeps going, there’s something for every mood this February.

So, round up your crew, book that table, and let’s talk about all the Dubai brunches where you should be brunching this month.

Above Eleven

if you haven’t been to the Yunza Brunch yet, you’re missing out. Saturdays at Above Eleven are all about sky-high vibes, live sax beats, and a brunch that just keeps going. From 1-4pm, tuck into a feast packed with delicious flavours and free-flowing drinks, then keep the party going with the afterparty on the terrace until 6pm. With stunning views, an uplifting atmosphere, and a solid lineup of food and drinks, it’s the kind of brunch you’ll want to enjoy with your crew. Packages start at Dhs295 soft, Dhs395 house, Dhs495 Sparkling. And if you’re just in it for the afterparty, it’s Dhs150 for brunch guests and Dhs199 for everyone else.

Above Eleven Dubai, Rooftop, West Palm Beach, Jumeirah Marriott Resort, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 666 1420. @abovelevendubai

Evviva, Signor Sassi

Brunch, but make it a carnival. Signor Sassi’s Evviva Brunch is back on Sunday, February 23, bringing the energy of Venice Carnival—minus the canals, but with all the Italian flair. Expect masks, flags, live sax, a DJ, and plenty of spontaneous dancing. The food? Creamy burrata, crispy arancini, truffle ravioli, and the signature tiramisu. Drinks keep flowing, from Aperol Spritzes to Negronis. Come hungry, come ready to party. Packages start at Dhs495 soft, Dhs615 house, Dhs845 sparkling.

St. Regis Gardens Palm, Signor Sassi, The Palm Jumeirah. Tel: (0)4 278 4848. @Signorsassidubai

Lah Lah Land, Zabeel House The Greens by Jumeirah

If you haven’t checked out Lah Lah Land yet, it’s time to make plans. Every Saturday from 1pm to 4pm, Zabeel House The Greens by Jumeirah serves up a laid-back brunch with bold, Pan-Asian flavours. Think sushi, dim sum, and melt-in-your-mouth Wagyu Beef Cheek, all made for sharing. It’s the kind of brunch that makes the weekend feel just right, whether you’re hanging with friends, celebrating a special occasion, or just looking to relax. Kids aged 6-12 can enjoy a special rate of Dhs75, and there’s even face painting to keep the little ones entertained. The brunch is priced ay Dhs365 house, and Dhs395 sparkling. Families are welcomed to join in with face painting activities for kids.

Lah Lah, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens Onyx Towers, Tower 3, Sheikh Zayed Rd. Tel: (0)4 519 1184. @lahlahdxb

Sushisamna

If there’s one brunch you don’t want to miss, it’s this. Sushisamba is throwing a sky high, all-out Carnaval on Saturday, February 22, and it’s going to be big. Think bold Brazilian flavours, live samba dancers, percussionists roaming the floor, and a DJ keeping the energy sky-high from start to finish. The feast kicks off with a welcome Batida – a tropical mix of cachaça, passion fruit, coconut, and lime – before you dive into fresh guacamole, salmon tiradito, and some of the best sushi in the city. Expect premium sashimi, signature maki rolls, and smoky anticuchos straight from the grill. Mains bring serious flavor, from miso black cod to Angus tenderloin with foie gras, all rounded off with a trio of chef-crafted desserts. Entertainment is next level. There’s a live tribute to Brazilian legend Carmen Miranda, high-energy samba performances, and a special giveaway to mark the occasion. And if you’re not ready to wrap things up at 4pm? Sambaroom keeps the party going until 8pm with DJs, drinks, and carnival vibes all the way through. packages start at Shs649.

SushiSamba Dubai, Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah. Tel: (0)4 278 4888. @sushisambadubai

Nikki Beach

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Beach Dubai (@nikkibeachdubai)



Head to Nikki Beach for a laid-back Sunday brunch with a lively edge. Set against ocean views, the afternoon brings a mix of fresh, flavorful dishes, curated drinks, and a vibe that builds as the day unfolds. A live DJ and dancers keep the energy up, making it the ideal spot to wrap up the weekend.

Nikki Beach Dubai, Pearl Jumeirah, Sundays, 1pm – 4pm. Tel: (0)4 376 6162. @nikkibrachdubai

Uptown Marché, SO/ Uptown Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SO/ UPTOWN DUBAI (@sodubai.uptown)



Uptown Marché is shaking up Saturdays with a Parisian-inspired brunch. Picture a lively street market with food stalls serving up locally sourced flavours, all set to the sound of classic French tunes. Beret-clad hosts? Of course. But it’s not just about the food. This weekly gathering also shines a spotlight on local female artists and entrepreneurs, giving them a platform to showcase and sell their work. So, you’re not just brunching – you’re supporting the community.

SO/ Uptown Dubai, Uptown Tower, Saturdays 1pm- 4pm, priced at Dhs295 soft, Dhs395 house, Dhs495 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 820 8888. @sodubai.uptown

Bla Bla

Sundays at Bla Bla Dubai are the best way to wrap up the weekend. From 1pm to 4pm, enjoy four premium dishes from a menu packed with global flavours, alongside unlimited house beverages. The DJ’s melodic beats and roaming entertainment keep the energy high as you kick back and enjoy the perfect end to your week. House package priced at Dhs399.

Bla Bla Pool and Beach Club, The Beach, JBR, open daily from 10am till sunset. Tel: (0)4 584 4111. Blabladubai.ae

Zodiac Brunch, Atelier M

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atelier M (@atelier_m_dubai)



Every Saturday, Atelier M’s rooftop transforms for the Zodiac Brunch, where the stars align for a few hours of laid-back fun. From 1:30pm to 5pm, it’s a chill yet energetic afternoon of fresh bites, flowing drinks, and a DJ spinning tracks that keep the energy just right. Each month brings a new theme, inspired by the zodiac sign of the month—perfectly fitting with the vibrant vibe of Dubai Marina. No pressure, just good food, drinks, and an easy-going Saturday vibe.

Atelier M, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Saturdays 1:30pm- 5pm, priced at Dhs195 soft, Dhs394 house, Dhs549 sparkling. Tel: (0)52 124 3113. atelierm.ae

Secret Sky Brunch, Zeta Seventy Seven

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SECRET SKY BRUNCH® (@secretskybrunch)



Head to ZETA Seventy Seven for a brunch above the city at Dubai’s tallest outdoor infinity pool. Choose between the daytime brunch from 12pm to 3:30pm or the sunset session from 5pm to 8:30pm, both featuring great food, drinks, and unbeatable scenery. Stick around for the afterparty, from 8:30pm to 2am, to keep the good times rolling. It’s brunch with a view – and a little extra.

ZETA Seventy Seven, Address Hotels & Resorts. Tel: (0)4 879 8866. @secretskybrunch

Images: Instagram