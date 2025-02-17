Looking for some fun things to do in Dubai this week? Enjoy cocktails at DIFC for a great price, tuck into slices of pizza, or flex your knowledge with a Quiz Night.

Here are 8 fun things to do in Dubai this week

Monday, February 17

Food, glorious food…

Gulfood returns to Dubai this week running from February 17 to 20. We can expect renowned international and celebrated local chefs to unite for live cooking demonstrations and masterclasses. For food lovers, it’s a true culinary haven with seven exclusive dinners by star chefs who have come together with a once-in-a-lifetime menu fusing global flavours with local innovation. Besides this, 30 top restaurants across Dubai are offering set menus, discounts and more. If you haven’t yet, you can finally book your seats to dine at spots like Filia, Luigia, Mama Shelter, Carna, and Citronelle Club. This is your gentle reminder to wear those stretchy pants. Read more here.

Dubai World Cuisine dinners, prices vary, Gulfood After Hours, offers available at select restaurants, Feb 17 to 20, 10am to 6pm, Feb 21, 10am to 5pm, Dubai World Trade Centre, @gulfood

Last chance: Sip your way through DIFC

If you didn’t know, ICD Brookfield Place is hosting Cocktail Week and tonight is your last chance to try out some of their signature cocktails, creative mocktails, and perfectly paired for a special price. A stellar lineup of spots are on the list including Bar Des Prés, Il Gattopardo, Josette, La Niña, Lulu & the Beanstalk, The Guild, and 1920. Each spot is offering exclusive menus from 7pm onwards. Whether you’re after a classic cocktail, a bold new creation, or a well-crafted mocktail, there’s something for every taste. And at Dhs35 for drinks or Dhs60 for a drink-and-nibble pairing, it’s the perfect excuse to explore multiple venues throughout the week.

ICD Brookfield Place, Dubai International Financial Centre, from 7pm, priced at Dhs35 for drinks, Dhs60 for a drink-and-nibble pairing. @icdbrookfieldplace

Tuesday, February 18

Sparkling nights, sparkling wines

Ladies, round up your girlfriends and head to Tapasake on Tuesday for a glamorous night out at Ladies on 27. For three hours, you will enjoy free-flowing bubbles and house wines while catching up and soaking in the ambiance. The experience costs Dhs150, but if you want to add on two signature tapas dishes which blend Japanese and Mediterranean flavours, add on Dhs100. For entertainment, there will be a live DJ and a saxophonist so you unwind and dance the night away.

Tapasake, Za’abeel The Link, 27 floor – Dubai, every Tues 7pm to 10pm, Dhs150 three-hour drink package (add Dhs100 for two bites), Tel: (0)4 666 1617. tapasakedubai.com

Have a slice day

Pizza is one of our favourite comfort food, and on February 18 and 19, there’s one spot for fans of the slice to head to: Acquasale. The popular West Palm pizzeria is hosting a special Six Hands Experience with hree Italian master pizzaiolos – Chef Marco Deriu, Manuel Maiorano and Emanuele Riemma. The trio have crafted an exclusive, limited-edition pizza menu that celebrates authentic Italian flavours. PS. You can still also savour Acquasale’s classics. It’s available on a first-come first-serve format, so don’t be late, dude.

Acquasale by Cucina, Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jumeirah – West Beach, Dubai, six-hands dinner Feb 18 and 19, Tel: (0)4 666 1408. @acquasalebycucina

Wednesday, February 19

Flex your knowledge

On Wednesday, it’s Quiz Night at The Underground Pub at Al Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection, JBR. Head on over with your smart mates and show off how much random knowledge you have. It’s free to enter, but you stand a chance to win a redeemable voucher worth Dhs500 to avail at the pub. To stay fueled during the game, tuck into flavours of England-style pub cuisine.

Quiz Night, Al Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection, JBR, every Wed, 7.30pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)50 7806342. @alhabtoorgrandresort

Go on a dino quest

Love OliOli? The popular children’s play museum in Dubai is now offering a chance for young explorers to step into the shoes of paleontologists and go hunt for dino bones. The hands-on activity will offer little explorers to excavate incredible life-sized dinosaur bones and learn awesome facts about these ancient creatures. Not only is it a fun experience, but little ones will also develop skills like problem-solving, teamwork, and critical thinking. The activity is included with a PLUS ticket, so you will pay just Dhs169 for one child and one adult. The fun is available only for a limited time.

OliOli Building, Al Quoz, Dubai, Dhs169 for one child and one adult, Tel:(0)4 702 7300. @olioliuae

Thursday, February 20

Sweet indulgence

Need something sweet to perk up your day/week? Head to La Serre in C2 City Walk and indulge in their latest treat: hot chocolate croissant. It’s a cross between a croissant and rich cup of hot chocolate –yes, all in one bite. The New York roll is buttery and flakey filled with hot chocolate. This piece of heaven is just Dhs38, and yours to try from 8am to 4pm.

La Serre, C2 City Walk, Dubai. avail daily 8am to 4pm, Dhs38, Tel: (0)52 337 3100/(0)4 320 2201. @laserre.citywalk

Brighten up

Led by celebrity dermatologist Dr Radmila Lukian, Lucia Clinic is a go-to for A-listers and skincare enthusiasts alike. Short on time but need a refresh? Dr. Lukian’s clinic offers the HydraFacial Express – perfect for those looking for a quick but effective glow-up. This treatment deeply cleanses, exfoliates, and hydrates the skin using advanced serums and vortex technology, leaving your skin plump, hydrated, and instantly brighter for Dhs630 – with zero downtime. For more glow-ups under Dhs800, visit this link here.

Lucia Clinic, Villa 323 Jumeirah Beach Rd, Jumeirah, Jumeirah 2. Tel: (0)4 385 4525. @luciaclinic