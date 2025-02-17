The best Monday ladies' nights in Dubai

Start the week off on a high…

If you don’t like Mondays, we feel you, they can be a little rough sometimes but one way to spice up the start of the week is these great ladies’ nights deals in Dubai. Unlimited drinks are optional. Fun guaranteed.

Here are the best Monday ladies’ nights to check out in Dubai.

Akira Back

What’s the deal: Slick Japanese restaurant Akira Back offers up unlimited drinks and sharing platters for two hours with its sleek Japanese cuisine, priced at Dhs250 for ladies and Dhs399 for guys. Guests can sit indoors or on the terrace.

Akira Back, W Dubai The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, 7pm to 11pm, Mon, Dhs250. Tel: (0)4 245 5555. @akirabackdubai

Babiole

On the 44th floor of Hilton Habtoor City you’ll find Babiole, a Mediterranean restaurant where every night invites guests to dine, dance and party. It’s a lively spot all the way through the week, with a roster of events ranging from brunches to ladies’ night. There’s two ladies’ night dinner deals on Mondays and Fridays, with the Monday ladies’ night serving up a three-course menu and free-flowing drinks from 7pm to 12am for Dhs195. On Fridays, ladies’ night takes place from 8pm to midnight, with the same deal priced at Dhs265.

Babiole, 44th floor, Hilton Dubai Habtoor City, 7pm to 12am, Mondays, Dhs195, and 8pm to 12am, Fridays, Dhs265. Tel: (0)56 515 4665. @babioledubai

CE LA VI

What’s the deal: As far as Monday ladies’ nights in Dubai go, this one takes the cake. With the perfect view of the Burj Khalifa, not only is CE LA VI the ultimate place for your Instagram feed, but their food and drinks are also incredible. On Mondays, they offer ladies free-flow drinks from Dhs150 from 10pm to 2am. You can also enjoy a fantastic food menu curated specially by Howard Ko.

CE LA VI, Level 54, Address View Hotel, 10pm to 2am, Mon, Dhs150. Tel: (0)4 582 6111. @celavidubai

Miss Lily’s

What’s the deal: Head down to Miss Lily’s to start your week right, with three beverages and five Caribbean bites for Dhs150. Dive into jerk chicken and pineapple skewers, sliders and more from 7pm to 11pm. Jamaican beats served by DJ Crown Prince are sure to get you through your manic Monday.

Miss Lily’s, Sheraton Grand Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, 7pm to 11pm, Mon, Dhs150 for three drinks and five bites. Tel: (0)50 781 9044. @misslilysdxb

Primi

What’s the deal: The brand new licensed area of City Walk Dubai is hitting the ground running with a stunning new ladies’ night at the beautiful Primi. Ladies can enjoy special prices on drinks and a mezze platter for two priced at Dhs69. The ladies’ night takes place every Monday from 4pm.

Primi, C2, City Walk Dubai, 4pm onwards, Mondays, Dhs69. @primi_ae

Topgolf

What’s the deal: Topgolf has a ladies’ night that includes dinner, drinks and two hours of play, all for Dhs200. Included, you’ll get two hours of gameplay in a booth that fits up to six, plus either a choice of either four house drinks from a selection of wines and spirits; or unlimited bubbles plus a signature Topgolf cocktail. Then, you’ll also get a choice of main course from the menu of crowd-pleasing grazing bites like nachos, grilled chicken and avocado wrap or a margherita pizza.

Topgolf, Emirates Golf Club, Mon from 6pm (last reservation at 11.45pm), Dhs200. Tel: (0)4 371 9999, topgolfdubai.ae Trader Vics – JBR View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trader Vic’s JBR (@tradervicsjbr) Trader Vics in Hilton Dubai Jumeirah has a Monday ladies night deal that will suit both the girls and the guys. From 7pm to 11:30pm, ladies, get three drinks and two bar bites or sushi for Dhs99 or three Sparkling drinks and two bar bites/sushi for Dhs119. Gents get three drinks and two starters for Dhs149. Trader Vics, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, Dubai, from Dhs99. Tel: +971 (0) 4 318 2319 @tradervicsjbr Siddharta Lounge by Buddha Bar View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddharta Lounge by Buddha-Bar (@siddhartaloungedubai) Every Monday from 7pm to 11pm, head to Siddharta Lounge by Buddha-Bar on Dubai Marina for a fabulous Monday ladies night. Gather your squad and enjoy the stunning panoramic views of the marina while sipping on three drinks for just AED 99 and relish a fabulous 50% off on our delectable menu. Siddharta Lounge by Buddha Bar, Dubai Marina, Mon 7pm to 11pm, Dhs99. Tel: +971 (0) 4 317 6000 @siddhartaloungedubai Trattoria by Cinque

What’s the deal: At this cosy Italian eatery in JVC, Monday night is ladies’ night. For Dhs175, you and your crew can tuck in to a hearty three-course meal of delectable Italian flavours, as well as three drinks. It’s the perfect place to kick-off the week with a catch-up.

Trattoria by Cinque, FIVE Jumeirah Village, JVC, 6.30pm to 10.30pm, Mon, Dhs175. Tel: (0)4 455 9989. @cinquetrattoriadubai

Images: Provided