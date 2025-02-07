The move comes as part of the Super Block initiative…

Four Dubai neighbourhoods – Al Fahidi, Abu Hail, Al Karama and Al Quoz Creative Zone – are set to become car-free pedestrian zones, it has been announced.

Images: What’s On archive

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister offered the update as part of the Super Block initiative. This is part of a push to enhance residents’ quality of life by making areas greener, with pedestrians and cyclists prioritised.

It also falls in line with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, which aims to enhance infrastructure.

Further, we introduced the Super Block initiative to create car-free pedestrian-friendly neighbourhoods. The Unified Digital Platform initiative was also adopted to streamline government services offered through specialized platforms such as the Dubai Now app, Invest in Dubai for… pic.twitter.com/GZesV9hXqZ — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) February 6, 2025

Sheikh Hamdan said, “We introduced the Super Block initiative to create car-free pedestrian-friendly neighbourhoods.” “The Unified Digital Platform initiative was also adopted to streamline government services offered through specialised platforms such as the Dubai Now app, Invest in Dubai for businesses, and Visit Dubai for tourism. In addition, we set a goal to fully digitise all government services by 2027.” “Through these proactive initiatives, Dubai continues to set new global standards in community care, infrastructure, and digital innovation, while fulfilling the aspirations of its people.”

Earlier this week, Dubai announced plans for the world’s tallest wellness retreat. Sheikh Hamdan announced the retreat as part of the Dubai Quality of Life Strategy, adding that it “aims to establish our city as the world’s best place to live”.

He added, “This landmark Dhs2 billion development will feature an interactive park and the world’s largest indoor botanical garden, designed to host 1.7 million visitors annually.”

Images: Supplied