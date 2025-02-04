Further solidifying Dubai as the world’s best place to live…

HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, has just announced plans unveiling Therme Dubai—the world’s tallest wellbeing resort.

In May 2024, Dubai marked a new chapter in its pursuit of enhancing the well-being of its community under His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s visionary leadership with the launch of the Quality of Life Strategy 2033. This ambitious roadmap aims to establish our… pic.twitter.com/tnS3po6ddV — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) February 4, 2025

Sharing the news on his official X account (previously, Twitter), Sheikh Hamdan announced the project will be part of the Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 2033.

The strategy, he says, ‘aims to establish our city as the world’s best place to live,’ before unveiling the huge project.

“This landmark AED2 billion development will feature an interactive park and the world’s largest indoor botanical garden, designed to host 1.7 million visitors annually.” the Crown Prince added.

It will be located in Zabeel Park and is set to open in 2028, adding to Dubai’s already iconic skyline.

Sheikh Hamdan ended the tweet stating, ‘This innovative project reflects our commitment to enhancing urban biodiversity and environmental sustainability and creating enriching experiences for Dubai’s residents and visitors.’

Therme Group has created a number of state-of-the-art wellbeing oasis around the world to help enhance city living.

About Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 2033

In May 2024, HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, under the directive of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 2033.

The Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 2033 aims to turn Dubai into the world’s best city to live in. The strategy will feature 200 different projects and initiatives that seek to ensure all residents can access services within a 20-minute journey.

It will also include organising more than 1,000 annual events that are geared towards sports, community, culture, the arts, entertainment, and more.

The strategy will also develop over 200 parks, expand cycling tracks on beaches by 300 per cent and extend the length of night swimming beaches by 60 per cent.

There are also plans to create beaches that are designated exclusively for women and a comprehensive plan for developing Dubai’s outlying areas.

Stay tuned as we learn more.

Images: Dubai Media Office Stills