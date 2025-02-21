Vroom vroom…

Love all things fast? This news will surely get your heart racing as the Concorso Italiano UAE is making its grand return this weekend.

Now in its third edition, the event celebrates the finest in the business of Italian automotive excellence and culture. The homegrown Dubai event has become a must-attend for those whose hearts beat with enthusiasm for the Italian automotive heritage.

What kind of cars can you expect?

This year, you can expect a lineup of never-before-seen vehicles from private collections across the UAE, including icons from Ferrari, Lamborghini, Maserati, Alfa Romeo, Fiat, and Lancia.

You can also expect awards to be handed out after meticulous judging by a panel. Categories include: Best Restored, Best Original, Best of Show. Additionally, guests can vote for their favourite classic for the People’s Choice Award.

But that’s not all.

After you’ve fueled your soul with soaking in the classics, you can then celebrate more classics in the form of hearty Italian cuisine and culture. If you’ve visited the Amalfi Coast, you can once again relive your la dolce vita with the sips on offer. And to keep the mood up, there’s live music, too.

And if you’re lucky, three lucky winners will walk away with rare collectibles from ZS Classics on the night.

Speaking on the event, Zaher Samman, the event’s organiser and owner of ZS Classics, commented, “Concorso Italiano UAE is a celebration of passion, craftsmanship, and the timeless beauty of Italian automotive design. Our goal has always been to create an event where collectors, enthusiasts, and families can share their love for classic cars. It’s more than just a car show – it’s a tribute to Italy’s rich cultural and automotive heritage, right here in Dubai.”

Concorso Italiano UAE, Dubai Marine Beach Resort & Spa, Jumeirah 1, Dubai, Feb 23, 3pm to 9pm, Dhs270 per person, under 8s free. @concorsoitalianouae

