David Gray, one night, all the hits…

British music legend David Gray is bringing his Past & Present tour to Dubai, taking over Coca-Cola Arena on October 31. If you’ve ever belted out Babylon in the car or had This Year’s Love on repeat, you already know – this is one gig you don’t want to miss.

A career that spans decades

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Gray (@davidgray)



With a career spanning over 30 years, a Grammy nomination, and one of the UK’s best-selling albums of all time (White Ladder, we’re looking at you), Gray’s music has stood the test of time. From heart-wrenching ballads to soaring anthems, expect a setlist packed with the classics you love, a few surprises along the way, and a night of pure musical storytelling.

What you can expect from the show

Whether you’ve been following Gray since the ‘90s or just discovered his music, David Gray is a British singer-songwriter who first rose to fame with his iconic 1998 album White Ladder, which featured the smash hit Babylon. Known for his raw, raspy vocals and emotionally charged lyrics, Gray has built a career spanning over three decades. His blend of folk, rock, and electronic influences has earned him a loyal global following. A Grammy nominee and multi-award winner, Gray continues to captivate audiences with his powerful live performances and poetic songwriting.

Fans can expect to hear that unmistakable raspy voice and poetic lyrics, live and in their element. Don’t miss the chance to see a celebration of a career that’s had a massive impact on the music world.

Mark your calendar, set your alarms, and get ready for an incredible night at Coca-Cola Arena. Tickets officially go on sale at 8am on February 20, but if you’re a Live Nation member, you can get ahead of the crowd with the pre-sale kicking off on February 19 at 8am.

Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, pre-sale tickets are available on livenation.me

Images: Instagram