The shock value of ultra-luxury is lost on the residents of Dubai, for obvious reasons. It’s always a game of the most expensive, the most luxurious, the most opulent, everything in the superlative. Penthouses are the ultimate symbol of a fat wallet, and these Dubai penthouses take the cake for some of the heftiest price tags in 2025.

The Sky Mansion, Bugatti Residences – Dhs750 Million

This is currently the most expensive penthouse on the market in the city, and rightly so. Features include a private rooftop swimming pool and ground-floor parking akin to a high-end showroom capable of accommodating 20 cars, an indoor swimming pool, private gym, gaming room, cinema, and two kitchens. One of the standout features is a special car lift system that allows the owner to drive straight into their home and park their car in the living area. The Bugatti Residences is the only one of its kind worldwide, and this luxurious home occupies the top three floors of the tower, covering a whopping 44,214 square feet.

Billionaire Sky Penthouse, Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co. Residences – Dhs750 Million

Tied in with the number one, this apartment is inspired by Jacob & Co.’s iconic timepieces and the duplex apartment is named after their most expensive watch, the ‘Billionaire’. The penthouse is perched 1,600 feet above ground and will feature an indoor infinity pool facing the Burj Khalifa, a gym, sauna, and multiple living areas. Upstairs features a movie theatre, family lounge, billiards area, and a massive primary suite. The building itself is being dubbed the ‘hypertower’ is set to break records and claim the title of the world’s tallest residential building when completed.

Super Penthouse R, Raffles The Palm – Dhs600 Million

Spanning a massive 77,000 square feet, this triplex masterpiece is bigger than the White House and is currently the largest penthouse in Dubai and one of the largest private homes globally. The residence features a private elevator that brings guests to a grand salon with a large sitting room and terrace. The penthouse comes with 8 bedrooms alongside a private indoor and outdoor theatre, spa, and wellness area with a cryogenic room, hay-relaxation room, gym, indoor basketball court, mini-golf course, meditation garden, a cigar lounge, an expansive dining area with a table big enough for 20 guests and a kitchen with Teppanyaki cooking surfaces.

Como Residence Penthouse – Dhs500 Million

This one is sold, and currently the most expensive one ever sold in Dubai. This five-bedroom home spans nearly 22,000 square feet, featuring glass walls that offer 360-degree views of Dubai’s iconic landmarks and the Arabian Gulf. The home is accessible via a private elevator and comes with state-of-the-art home automation, private swimming pools, a wraparound glass terrace, and an outdoor lounge with an alfresco dining area. When completed, the skyscraper will be the tallest tower on the island and have a viewing deck on the 71 floor, offering the highest view in Palm Jumeirah.

Armani Presidential Penthouse – Dhs482 Million

From the genius mind of Giorgio Armani, the Armani Beach Residence is a stylish new development on the shores of Palm Jumeirah. Its centrepiece is the Dhs482 million ‘Presidential Suite’, a chic penthouse spanning 44,000 sq. ft. with bespoke interiors by Armani Casa. Other features include the contemplative courtyard space which includes a reflective water feature and access to the open sky, massive roof terraces, high-speed lifts, with features such as a large swimming pool, jacuzzi, gym, library, cinema, and multiple entertainment spaces all included.

Images: sothebysrealty.ae