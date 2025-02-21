The little ones will love this…

We may not have a Disneyland here in the UAE, but it finds ways of sprinkling its magic. This time, it is showing up in Abu Dhabi in a sparkling concert called Disney Jr Live On Tour: Let’s Play.

The immersive concert is perfect for children and families and will be performed at the Etihad Arena this June. It will feature beloved Disney Jr characters that are sure to bring a smile as wide as the Cheshire Cat to one’s face.

There will be only six shows over three days from Friday, June 6 to 8. Tickets are available on etihadarena.ae and platinumlist.net for a starting price of Dhs95.

Expect to meet Mickey Mouse and all of his friends, including Minnie, Goofy, Ariel, the Puppy Dog Pals, and Ginny and Bitsy from SuperKitties. Join him as he gets ready for his biggest playdate ever at the Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, but… a mysterious green weather keeps interrupting all the fun. And it’s up to Team Spidey from Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends to help save the day and their playdate.

The performance features some of several popular Disney Jr series, including Hot Dog! from Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, Do the Spidey from Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends, and Oopsie Kitty from SuperKitties.

Besides the catchy tunes, there will be dancing, 3D special effects, and awe-inspiring acrobatics.

Performance and ticket details

Here’s when you can catch Disney Jr Live On Tour: Let’s Play concert in Abu Dhabi

Friday, 6 June: 3pm

Saturday, 7 June: 10:30am, 2pm and 5.30pm

Sunday, 8 June: 10.30am and 2pm

There are a number of categories available with prices starting from Dhs95.

Bronze: Dhs95

Silver: Dhs145

Gold: Dhs195

Emerald: Dhs245

Diamond: Dhs295

Platinum: Dhs345

VIP: Dhs395

Royal: Dhs545

Disney Jr Live On Tour: Let’s Play, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, June 6 to 8, tickets from Dhs95. @etihadarena.ae

