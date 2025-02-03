10 big events, shows and concerts coming to Abu Dhabi

It’s always showtime in the capital…

Looking to hit up the biggest and best festivals, shows, concerts, and more coming to Abu Dhabi this year? Bookmark this piece and start circling your calendars.

Here are 10 events coming to Abu Dhabi in 2025.

February Christina Aguilera Global sensation Christina Aguilera, who returns to Abu Dhabi for the first time in 17 years, will put her four-octave vocal range to a string of her best hits from the last two decades on Saturday, February 15. Regarded as one of the best-selling music artists of all time, the American pop star will belt out renditions of some of her biggest hits, including Genie in a Bottle, What a Girl Wants, and Beautiful. Tickets from Dhs295. Saadiyat Nights presents Christina Aguilera, Saturday February 15, from Dhs295. ticketmaster.ae. @saadiyatnights Gwen Stefani Saadiyat Nights has already brought some of the biggest crowd-pullers on the planet to town, and you’ll now be able to sing along with Gwen Stefani on February 21. Look forward to chart-topping hits such as Hollaback Girl, Hey Baby, Luxurious, The Sweet Escape, and more. Gwen Stefani Live, Saadiyat Nights, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, Feb 21. @saadiyatnights Lionel Richie Fans of soulful tunes and classic hits are in for an absolute treat, with four-time Grammy Award-winning superstar Lionel Richie all set to close out Abu Dhabi’s Saadiyat Nights concert series on February 22. Known for a songbook of incredible hits such as Endless Love, Dancing on the Ceiling, All Night Long (All Night), and Three Times A Lady, Richie brings some serious star power to the capital. Lionel Richie, Saadiyat Nights, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, February 22, 5pm, from Dhs295. ticketmaster.ae March Pluma

Dive into a world of wonder when the mystifying Pluma Circus comes to town this March, with jaw-dropping stunts, dazzling new acts, and mind-blowing visual effects that will leave you on the edge of your seat. This is the ultimate spectacle for when you want to enjoy huge stunts, big thrills and a fresh take on circus entertainment.

Pluma, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, March 28 to April 6, from Dhs95. platinumlist.net

April Sting He’s performed twice in Abu Dhabi in the last two years, and it seems he just can’t get enough of his UAE fans, as British music icon Sting is returning to the capital next year. Sting, the British songwriting stalwart with classics such as Desert Rose and Englishman in New York in his hit-making repertoire, will bring his STING 3.0 world tour to the Etihad Arena on April 3. The 17-time Grammy Award winner will perform alongside virtuoso guitarist and longtime collaborator, Dominic Miller, and dynamic drummer Chris Maas (Mumford & Sons, Maggie Rogers). STING 3.0, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, April 3, from Dhs395. livenation.me Les Misérables Les Misérables The Arena Spectacular is on its way to the Etihad Arena this April, and will build on the success of Les Misérables: The Staged Concert, which ran for over 200 performances at London’s West End. The adaptation is going to be even grander, bringing to town an all-new design crafted for larger venues and an immersive experience that amplifies the emotional and visual power of the show. Les Misérables The Arena Spectacular, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, April 10 to 20, 2025, from Dhs130. etihadarena.ae

Club Social Abu Dhabi

Club Social Abu Dhabi is the place to be, when you want to take a stroll down memory lane. Scheduled for April 18 to 20 at Yas Island’s Etihad Park, you’ll be able to enjoy some of the finest hits from Usher, Snow Patrol, and The Kooks, among other performers. This celebration of feel-good music is sure to transport you back in time, blending pop, rock, and indie hits.

Club Social, Etihad Park, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, April 18 to 20, tickets available January 2025 from Dhs295. clubsocial.ae

OFFLIMITS

OFFLIMITS 2025 is turning up the heat. Joining Ed Sheeran on April 26 at Etihad Park are the Kaiser Chiefs, bringing indie rock anthems like Ruby and I Predict a Riot to Abu Dhabi. With their electrifying energy and timeless hits, the Leeds-born band is set to light up the stage alongside Sheeran’s epic two-hour set. More artists will be announced soon, but what we know is, you’re going to want to pull an all-nighter to enjoy this festival.

OFFLIMITS Festival, Etihad Park, Yas Island, April 26, 2025, from Dhs495. platinumlist.net

May

Guns N’ Roses

Legendary rock supergroup Guns N’ Roses are all set to make a rip-roaring return to the UAE capital on May 27, for what’s about to be yet another epic night at the Etihad Arena following their memorable performance in the summer of 2023. The four-decade strong rock powerhouses will bring fans to their feet with yet another arena-shaking show that is sure to include super hits such as Sweet Child O’ Mine, Welcome to the Jungle and more, as they embark on a summer tour of the Middle East and Europe.

Guns N’ Roses, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, May 27, from Dhs295. livenation.me

Hans Zimmer Live

Veteran German composer and Hollywood soundtrack stalwart Hans Zimmer will be bringing his musical mastery to the UAE capital for the very first time, when he arrives in Abu Dhabi for what is certain to be a stellar performance at the Etihad Arena on May 31, 2025. The living legend, accompanied by a skilled orchestra has become a premier brand in scoring some of the biggest box-office busters in cinema history, including Interstellar, Dune, Dune: Part Two, Inception, The Dark Knight, Pirates of the Caribbean, The Lion King, and Gladiator. You can also look forward to a special touch at his Abu Dhabi performance, as Zimmer will celebrate the capital city’s role in the Dune movie series.

Hans Zimmer Live, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, May 31, 2025, pre-sale January 2, general sales January 3. etihadarena.ae

Media: Instagram, What’s On archive, Unsplash, Getty