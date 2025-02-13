One of many transportation projects announced…

Over the past three days, Dubai has announced RAILBUS – a sustainable future mass transit system powered by solar energy, a seaglider – that will get you from Dubai to Abu Dhabi in 30 minutes, and now we’ve been introduced to the Dubai Loop.

The Dubai Loop project was announced on Day 3 of the World Government Summit (WGS) 2025 in a virtual session with Elon Musk and Omar AlOlama, UAE’s Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications.

According to AlOlama, the loop will ‘cover Dubai’s most densely populated areas for people to go from point to point’.

Describing it as a ‘wormhole’, Musk stated you will board from one part of the city, and then you’re out in another part.

Further details were not revealed about the project, but we will be keeping our detective hats on as we can’t wait to learn more.

The main aim of the new underground transportation project, is, of course, to ease traffic.

Musk stated that although airspace is another great mode of transportation to help stop congestion, it can be a challenge, especially in bad weather. He also pointed out it can be noisy and generates a lot of wind force.

Other futuristic transportation modes announced at WGS…

RAILBUS

The RAILBUS was also announced during WGS this year. It will be a sustainable future mass transit system powered by solar energy, thus making it a sustainable and efficient public transport solution. The system aligns with UAE Net Zero Strategy 2050 which aims to make 25 per cent of all trips in Dubai autonomous by 2030. It will be made using 3D printing technology using recyclable materials and will be able to carry 40 passengers. It will move on tracks across the city through a network of bridges. Read more here.

Seaglider

The Seaglider was also unveiled by Billy Thalheimer, founder and CEO of Regent Craft at WGS. Set to transit passengers from Dubai to Abu Dhabi, the seaglider will set you back just Dhs165. The fully electric craft is a cross between a glider (a light aircraft) and boat. It combines the speed of an aircraft with the accessibility of a boat and is designed for travel between coastal cities like Dubai and Abu Dhabi. It essentially uses the ‘wing-in-ground effect’ – a technology that has been around for over 60 years. It will be able to travel up to speeds of 290kph cutting down travel times. Read more here.

