The grand goal: Easing traffic congestion on the roads…

On February 10, 2025, Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced a brand new mode of transportation at the World Government Summit: a RAILBUS in Dubai. We didn’t know much then, but we now have more exciting information released by the transportation authority.

HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai visited RTA’s stand during the summit, where he was briefed by HE Mattar Al Tayer on the project.

Here’s what we now know about the RAILBUS in Dubai

The upcoming RAILBUS will be a sustainable future mass transit system powered by solar energy, thus making it a sustainable and efficient public transport solution. The system aligns with UAE Net Zero Strategy 2050 which aims to make 25 per cent of all trips in Dubai autonomous by 2030.

Al Tayer explains, “RAILBUS is solar-powered, highly efficient, and cost-effective, integrating with Dubai’s public transport network. It also enhances first and last-mile connectivity, ensuring safe, smooth, and sustainable travel for residents and visitors in urban areas.”

The design

As with other current and upcoming modes of transportation in Dubai, Al Tayer noted, “RAILBUS carriages have been designed and manufactured using cutting-edge, sustainability-focused technologies. They incorporate high-efficiency components and systems, ensuring maximum safety while reducing energy and maintenance costs.”

He explained that the carriages will be ‘built using a scalable design and 3D printing technology, with recyclable materials that contribute to a lighter structure, reducing the overall weight of the carriage to seven tonnes.’

Al Tayer added, “RAILBUS stands out for its lower infrastructure and operational costs, which are 20 to 30 per cent lower than comparable transport systems. Additionally, its energy costs are lower due to its reliance on solar power as the primary energy source. The system also features a lightweight carriage design, built with sustainable, recycled materials such as carbon fibre, enhancing efficiency and enabling rapid construction.”

The vehicle will measure 11.5 metres in length, 2.65 metres in width and will be able to sail at speeds of 100 km/h. The bus will carry a capacity of 40 passengers. It will move on tracks across the city through a network of bridges.

Although no launch date has been announced, Al Tayer noted that the transport authority will complete technical studies on the system within the next two years. He added that the next steps ‘will involve identifying the optimal locations for pilot operations to assess its operational efficiency and integration with Dubai’s wider transport network.’

We will be keeping our eyes on any further announcements regarding the project, so stay tuned.

Images: RTA and Dubai Media Office