Via a post on X, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Crown Prince of Dubai has announced that under the directive of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the city has launched a Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 2033.

Under @HHShkMohd’s directives, we have launched the Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 2033 that aims to turn Dubai into to the world’s best city to live in. Encompassing 200 projects and initiatives, the visionary strategy seeks to ensure that all residents can access essential… pic.twitter.com/PJCyntJBm6 — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) May 14, 2024

The Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 2033 aims to turn Dubai into the world’s best city to live in. The strategy will feature 200 different projects and initiatives that seek to ensure all residents can access services within a 20-minute journey.

It will also include organising more than 1,000 annual events that are geared towards sports, community, culture, the arts, entertainment and more.

The strategy will also develop over 200 parks, expand cycling tracks on beaches by 300 per cent and extend the length of night swimming beaches by 60 per cent.

There are also plans to create beaches that are designated exclusively for women and a comprehensive plan for developing Dubai’s outlying areas.

Focusing on transforming Dubai into an all-encompassing friendly city for pedestrians, the environment and families – all of the projects initiated under the strategy will be overseen by a new dedicated office, in coordination with the existing government entities and private organisations.

The post also stated that Dubai is dedicated to raising the quality of life of its people.

Dubai is no stranger to being the best of the best, we are host to countless Guinness World Records, and have been voted the best city in the world for nomads, the cleanest and safest city in the world, and all five of the major airports in the UAE rank in the top 20 of the safest. If you’re planning on making Dubai your home and settling down, the city has also been voted the 6th most popular place for destination weddings.

