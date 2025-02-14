Parking in DWTC is going to get expensive…

Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) is home to some of the biggest exhibitions, events, and conferences on the calendar. During this time, the traffic on Sheikh Zayed Road does tend to get backed up by cars. To combat the back-to-back traffic, Parkin is increasing parking prices to persuade visitors to leave the car at home and use the Dubai Metro.

In a post on Instagram, Parkin stated that as of February 17, 2025, a new variable tariff applies for parking spaces near event sites. It is set at Dhs25 per hour during event hours.

Parkin Company is Dubai’s primary paid public parking service provider and has called this particular zone, ‘Grand Events Parking’.

In a post on their official website, Parkin stated, ‘During major events, a specific Event Hours tariff will be implemented in the surrounding areas to effectively manage the temporary surge in parking demand.’

It added that the zones will be clearly marked during the event with the tariff information clearly displayed.

The information will also be accessible on the website via the Parkin mobile app and social media channels.

The move to charge higher for parking during major events comes just before Gulfood 2025 kicks off in Dubai. Besides Gulfood, there are several other huge (traffic-inducing) exhibitions that take place at DWTC, including Arabian Travel Market (April 28 to May 1), GITEX Global (October 13 to 17), and Beauty World Middle East 2025 (October 27 to 29).

Parkin is the company behind the new seamless parking system that has launched at Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Deira, and City Centre Mirdif.

The move to Expo City Dubai

In October 2024, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai approved a 10 billion dirham expansion plan for the Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo City Dubai.

It will become the largest indoor event space in the region. When fully completed in 2033, it will double the number of large-scale events hosted annually in Dubai from 300 to 600.

The expansion will take place in phases, and the first is expected to be completed as soon as 2026. The next phase will be completed by 2028 and the final phase will be completed by 2031.

Upon completion, the Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo City Dubai will be 1.5 times larger than the current Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre (DICEC). And we can expect all the major exhibitions to take place here.

Images: Getty Images and Parkin