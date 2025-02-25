Mark your calendars…

Emirates Dubai 7s – one of the most popular sporting events in the UAE – will be making a triumphant return this year. The biggest sports and entertainment festival will kick off from November 28 to 30, 2025, at The Sevens Stadium.

If you want to kick your excitement up a gear, take a look at their 2024 recap video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emirates Dubai 7s (@dubai7s)

When do tickets go on sale?

At the moment, general admission and hospitality tickets and packages for Emirates Dubai 7s will go on sale on September 1, 2025 – so set those calendar reminders.

What to expect at Emirates Dubai 7s?

Last year, the world-class event showcased an adrenaline-pumping 36-participatory tournament across five sports plus three stages with non-stop music and DJs. Post the action on the fields, attendees danced the night away by headline performances by international superstars – the multi-award-winning grime legend, Stormzy, and pop-legends Sugababes.

For little ones tagging along for the fun, the kid zone did not disappoint.

The festival was a huge success, meaning Dubai Rugby Sevens maintained its reputation as the ‘best weekend of the year’ for UAE residents of all ages, as well as sports fans from across the world.

This year, we will have to wait a while to see What’s On at the festival, including the headline performers, but don’t worry, we will let you know as soon as we do.

What we do know is that since the festival is falling on the UAE National Day public holidays, the headliners will perform on Saturday and Sunday evening, respectively, November 29 and 30.

For key information relating to registration categories, visit this link here. And of course, you can always come back to whatson.ae as we will be announcing all the latest news.

Images: Emirates Dubai 7s