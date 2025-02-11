Did you know that Tiesto is heading back to Dubai? Did you know that there are not one, but two huge musical festivals taking place this year? How about the fact that the Gipsy Kings are returning to the Dubai Opera with their sweet Spanish tunes?

Here you will find a list of all the upcoming singers, bands, DJs, and even comedians coming to Dubai to perform just for you. Bookmark the page, as we do keep it updated to help you stay in the know.

Here are all the massive shows, performances and concerts in Dubai in 2025

February

Dizzee Rascal

When: February 13, 2025

Where: P7 Arena, Media One

Fix up, look sharp! British music legend Dizzee Rascal is returning to Dubai. The UK grime pioneer is heading to P7 Arena, Media One, for one night only on February 13 as part of his ‘We Want Bass’ tour. Tickets are priced at Dhs195 for general admission and can be purchased here.

Dizzee Rascal at P7, Media One Tower, Dubai Media City, Feb 13, from Dhs195. dubai.platinumlist.net

Tiesto

When: February 15, 2025

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

Catch Grammy Award-winning DJ Tiesto in Dubai in February 2025 for a one-night-only performance. The Dutch DJ will perform at Coca-Cola Arena on February 15, and it promises to be an electrifying night. If you’ve missed his performances before (or even if you’ve attended them all), snap up your tickets before it’s sold out. Tickets are already on sale and start from Dhs199. You can make your purchase here and read more here.

Tiësto in Dubai, Coca-Cola Arena, Citywalk Dubai, Dubai, Feb 15, ticket prices from Dhs199, Tel: (800) 223 388. coca-cola-arena.com

Olly Murs

When: February 21, 2025

Where: Bla Bla Dubai

Olly Murs is one of the most successful X Factor alumni, with a roster of pop hits and his charismatic stage presence, and he is set to perform in Dubai for one night only in February. Taking over Bla Bla’s pool area for a night of alfresco fun on February 21, Olly Murs will deliver an evening of all his best sing-along hits in an open-air party atmosphere. Tickets are priced from Dhs295 for general admission and Dhs445 for VIP tickets. You can snap them up via livenation.me.

Olly Murs, Bla Bla Dubai, JBR, doors open 5pm, Feb 21, from Dhs295. @livenation.me, @blabladubai

Gipsy King Tonino Baliardo

When: February 23, 2025

Where: Dubai Opera

The Grammy Award-winning Gipsy Kings return to Dubai Opera this February. The kings of Catalan rumba are famed for their unique blend of traditional flamenco fused with Western pop and Latin rhythms. Get ready to Bamboleo the night away.

The Gipsy Kings by Tonino Baliardo, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, 9pm, Feb 23, from Dhs295. dubaiopera.com

Rewind Festival

When: February 22, 2025

Where: Bla Bla Dubai

REWIND, the world’s biggest 80’s and 90’s festival from the UK is returning to Dubai for a third year in a row in February 2025. Taking place at Bla Bla on Saturday, February 22, the line-up includes Tony Hadley (headliner), Midge Ure, The Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey, Tunde (voice of the Lighthouse Family), The Christians, Katrina, Toyah, Tiffany, and Disco Inferno. Read more about the festival here.

Bla Bla Dubai, The Beach – opposite JBR, Feb 22, ticket prices from Dhs395 (Dhs345 early bird), over 21s only, Tel: (0)4 584 4111, @blabladubairewindfestdxb.com

April

The Script

When: April 12, 2025

Where: Dubai Media City Amphitheatre

This year, McGettigan’s is hosting a ‘Late Late Paddy’s Party’ and has invited The Script to celebrate the event. Taking place on April 12 at everyone’s favourite alfresco live music hub, Media City Amphitheatre, the Late Late Paddy’s Party will feature a full, sun-soaked day of live music, food trucks, pop-up bars, and a county-sized serving of signature McGettigan’s craic. The 12-hour, grass-top festival will also see The Coronas performing for the crowds. Early bird tickets are live now and priced at just Dhs249, available from mcgettigans.com. Read more here.

Mcgettigans’ x Late Late Paddy’s Party, Dubai Media City Amphitheatre, Dubai Media City, midday to midnight, from Dhs249. mcgettigans.com

Michael Learns To Rock

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Learns To Rock (@michaellearnstorock)

When: April 27, 2025

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

Michael Learns To Rock takes the Coca-Cola Arena stage in Dubai for the first time in April. Formed in 1988, the iconic Danish band has captured hearts across the world with their tunes, including Sleeping Child, 25 Minutes, Paint My Love, and other timeless hits. Want to relive the magic? Make sure you grab your tickets here.

Michael Learns To Rock, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, April 27, from Dhs199. coca-cola-arena.com

Celeste Barber

When: April 29, 2025

Where: Dubai Opera

Australian comedian and social media personality Celeste Barber is coming to Dubai on April 29, 2025. She will be bringing her new show Backup Dancer to the Middle East, guaranteed to take the audience on a hilarious ride through her thoughts on everything from texting therapists to her childhood obsession with Janet Jackson. She’s been hailed as the ‘Australian Queen of Comedy’, starred on a Netflix series, and made an appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel Live! show. Tickets start from Dhs195 and can be purchased on livenation.me

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, April 29, tickets from Dhs195, dubaiopera.com

May

Nate Bargatze

When: May 3, 2025

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

Nate Bargatze is bringing his signature clean and relatable comedy to Dubai at the Coca-Cola Arena in May. Nate Bargatze is a Grammy-nominated comedian, podcaster, and producer, widely regarded as one of the world’s most popular comedians. In the last year, he’s hosted Saturday Night Live twice, and his style of comedy for all ages has seen him land several specials on Netflix and Amazon Prime. Tickets are now on sale from Dhs195 and available via ticketmaster.ae. All ticket holders must be over the age of 16.

Nate Bargatze presents Big Dumb Eyes World Tour, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, May 3, from Dhs195. coca-cola-arena.com

elrow Dubai | Rowlympic Games

When: May 17, 2025

Where: TBC

Mega techno and house music festival elrow is returning to Dubai with a season-closing festival this summer. At the moment, the lineup of performances hasn’t been announced, but we can expect the names to be dropped any day now. Stay tuned!

November

Untold

When: November 2025

Where: Expo City Dubai

We don’t know much yet, but UNTOLD is returning to Dubai to Expo City Dubai in 2025. But of course, we are keeping our eyes on any updates and will let you know as soon as we know any more details. Read more here.

UNTOLD Dubai, Expo City, date TBC, untold.ae

Images: Getty Images and supplied