Inaccurate information has spread online about the YouTube video…

Emirates has confirmed it has not dismissed any employees after a behind-the-scenes video went viral.

The airline says it is aware of YouTube footage that shows the airline’s cabin crew behind the scenes. The footage was released last year and was published with the title: ‘Behind The Scenes as Emirates Cabin Crew – Things you DON’T see as a passenger’. It has since had more than 1.3million views after it was shot on a flight to Shanghai from Dubai International Airport (DXB). Inaccurate information had spread on social media that this had led to the dismissal of staff.

But Emirates confirmed to What’s On in a statement that this was not the case: “Emirates is aware of the video mentioned and had investigated the matter at the time. We can confirm that no crew was dismissed as a result.”

The video begins with a staff member waking up in a hotel room in Dubai Creek Harbour at 4.30am.

Bags are then packed before a famous Dubai taxi is called and the crew member loads her luggage into the boot of the vehicle. She then heads to DXB as she provides a running commentary throughout the video of what life is like at the airline.

Viewers are then taken on board one of Emirates’ aircraft, as seats are put in place and food is prepared. The plane then lands in Shanghai, before the staff members checks into a hotel.

There, she vlogs from her room, telling listeners about the many perks of flying with Emirates and what it’s like to travel the world. The video has drawn more than 1,000 comments, and the content creator has now landed 158,000 subscribers.

Last month, Emirates announced it was adding two new routes to its Airbus A350 service.

The aircraft took passengers to Mumbai and Ahmedabad from Sunday, January 26. It followed services on the debut aircraft to Edinburgh, Kuwait and Bahrain.

Images: Supplied