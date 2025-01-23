The Airbus A350 will now serve five destinations…

Emirates has announced its new A350 will debut in India this week.

The aircraft will make journeys to Mumbai and Ahmedabad from Sunday January 26.

To Mumbai the aircraft will operate daily, departing Dubai at 1.15pm and arriving at 5.50pm.

The return flight will leave Mumbai at 7.20pm and arrive in Dubai at 9.05pm.

For Ahmedabad, the aircraft will also operate daily, departing Dubai at 10.50pm and arriving at 2.55am the following day.

Returning, it will leave at 4.25am and return in Dubai at 6.15am.

This follows services on the debut aircraft to Edinburgh, Kuwait and Bahrain.

Earlier this month, What’s On took an exclusive look at the A350 during a debut flight to Edinburgh.

On board will be 32 next generation Business Class seats, 21 in Premium Economy and 259 Economy Class seats.

In Business Class, the seats are leather “S Lounge seats” inspired by the Mercedes S Class, with wireless charging and a cocktail table.

Eventually, there will be 65 A350 aircraft in Emirates’ fleet.

Earlier this week, Emirates suspended flights to Houston following a storm in the US area.

The airline said flight EK211 from Dubai to Houston was cancelled on Tuesday January 21.

It added flight EK212 in the opposite direction, Houston to Dubai, was also cancelled.

But Emirates said flights had resumed on Wednesday January 22.

In a statement, Emirates said: “Due to severe weather conditions, the following Emirates flights are cancelled. EK211/21st Jan. Dubai to Houston. EK212/21st Jan, Houston to Dubai.

“We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers.

“Affected customers who have booked with travel agents should contact them for alternative travel arrangements.

“Customers who have booked directly with Emirates may contact their local office for rebooking options.

“Customers can check the latest information on their flights by visiting the flight status page.”

Images: Supplied