Etihad Airways, the UAE’s national carrier, has recorded an unprecedented $426 million (Dhs1.7 billion) profit in 2024, it has just been announced. The figure represents a record first for the UAE’s national airline, which has been in business for just over 20 years.

But there’s a lot more to that figure than meets the eye, so let’s go over some interesting statistics.

In numbers…

Etihad carried 18.5 million passengers in 2024, marking a 32 per cent increase from 2023. The aviation superbrand has experienced a steep 25 per cent year-on-year increase in both total revenue (Dhs25.3 billion) and passenger revenue (Dhs4.2 billion).

But how?

Here’s the bit you came here for: In 2024, Etihad expanded its destinations to over 1,700 weekly flights and increased frequencies on 25 routes over the last two years. They’ve also launched over 20 new destinations, including cities such as Boston, Jaipur, Bali, and Nairobi, alongside summer hotspots like Antalya, Nice, and Santorini, with over 10 of these cities set to begin operations this year.

The airline’s operating fleet expanded with the addition of 12 new aircraft, including 6 A320 NEOs and the re-entry into service of a 5th A380 superjumbo.

Over 200 enhancements were made to their official website and app, to improve your guest experience. Speaking of which, their loyalty programme Etihad Guest hit a milestone of a whopping 10 million members.

For the people

Etihad now hires over 11,000 employees, with over 2,000 new hires and over 1,500 promotions. UAE National Talent initiatives progressed, with over 70 Emirati cadet pilots graduating successfully. On that note, UAE nationals now represent 20 per cent of Etihad’s workforce.

They flew to as many as 80 destinations as recorded in December.

