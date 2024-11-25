Connecting Abu Dhabi with the world…

Etihad Airways is set to launch 10 new routes in 2025 the UAE National Airline announced today, Monday November 25.

The Abu Dhabi based carrier confirmed that it would add a historic 10 new flight routes to destinations around the world, further connecting the UAE capital with bucket list places worldwide. The unveiling of the 10 new flight routes is part of Etihad’s rapid expansion plan.

Rolling out between July and November 2025, the 10 new flight routes will connect Abu Dhabi to Algiers, Atlanta, Chiang Mai, Hanoi, Hong Kong, Krabi, Medan, Phnom Penh, Taipei and Tunis. And as well as providing new destinations for Abu Dhabi residents to tick off on their travels, the new routes will also further boost visitor numbers to the UAE capital.

The new destinations, all except two in Asia, will bring the new flight routes Etihad launches in 2025 to 13. The airline previously announced it would add flights to Prague, Warsaw and Al Alamein next year. In total, by the end of next year the airline will be be servicing more than 90 destinations across 50 countries with its 110 plane-strong fleet.

Let’s take a closer look at the new flight routes…

From November 7: Algiers, Algeria

The capital of Algeria will become a direct travel route from Abu Dhabi in November, with a four times weekly service. A fusion of French and Islamic influences is laced through the history and architecture in this city, where the narrow streets of Casbah and the scenic Mediterranean coastline are among it’s defining features.

From July 2: Atlanta, Georgia, USA

Add a summer in Atlanta, the state capital of Georgia, to your 2025 travel bucket list thanks to this new flight route, taking off between Atlanta and Abu Dhabi four times per week. Known and loved for its sports, craft beers and rich agricultural heritage, consider this your invitation to discover true Southern state hospitality.

From November 3: Chiang Mai, Thailand

As Abu Dhabi increases its connectivity to Thailand, a four times weekly service will launch between the UAE capital and northern Thailand’s Chiang Mai from November 3. Regarded as the country’s cultural heart, your Chiang Mai bucket list should include the treasured Old Town, vibrant night markets, and ancient temples. If you’re looking for lush nature in abundance, it’s one to book ASAP.

From November 3: Hanoi, Vietnam

The vibrant capital of Vietnam will welcome a daily Eithad service from November. Whether you’re looking to embrace the city’s serene side with a visit to the charming Hoan Kiem Lake, or see the impressive pace in the bustling Old Quarter, it’s a city of two sides that should be seen to be believed.

From November 3: Hong Kong

Foodies, tech enthusiasts, and culture vultures frequently flock to Hong Kong. And with good reason – it’s a city that’s got it all. From November, you’ll be able to reach Hong Kong directly via a five times weekly service straight from AUH.

From October 9: Krabi, Thailand

While Southern Thailand’s big-hitting islands like Koh Samui and Phuket may draw hoards of tourists, those looking to discover an authentic and unspoiled side to this part of the world are best to base themselves in Krabi. With its limestone cliffs, clear waters, and beautiful beaches like Railay and Ao Nang, it’s a haven for those with a penchant for natural beauty. Etihad’s daily service will launch in October.

From October 2: Medan, Indonesia

Trade Bali for Sumatra thanks to this new thrice weekly flight launching in October. Offering rich cultural diversity and a thriving food scene, it’s also the gateway to breathtaking natural wonders, including Lake Toba and the orangutans of Bukit Lawang.

From October 3: Phnom Penh, Cambodia

The Cambodian capital will welcome a five times weekly Etihad service from October. The home of stunning landmarks like the Royal Palace and Silver Pagoda, Phnom Penh is a must-visit for history enthusiasts and culture vultures.

From September 7: Taipei, Taiwan

This pulsing capital city is instantly recognisable thanks to its postcard-picture skyline of old and new, and is home to thriving night markets in equal measure. Visit with a daily Etihad service from September 7.

From November 1: Tunis, Tunisia

The colourful Tunisian capital of Tunis is known for its bustling medina, a UNESCO World Heritage site filled with souks, mosques, and historic buildings. Add it to your bucket list from November, when Etihad will fly here three times per week.

etihad.com

Images: Unsplash