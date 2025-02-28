The UAE’s national carrier continues to spread its wings…

Etihad, the UAE’s national carrier, will begin flying its A380 superjumbo to the Canadian city of Toronto beginning on June 24 this year. Flights will begin operating between Zayed International Airport (AUH) and Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ), just days before Canada’s National Day on July 1.

Images: supplied, unsplash

It also means Etihad’s The Residence, the world’s only three-room suite in the sky, will be serving up a legendary luxury flying experience for fliers heading to the Great White North.

Flights will depart AUH at 2.40am daily, arriving in Toronto at 9am – with return flights departing Toronto at 1.40pm and arriving in Abu Dhabi at 11am (on the next calendar day).

Most recently, Etihad began operating A380 flights to Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG) Airport in November of last year. Toronto will be the 6th destination that the airline operates its A380 flights to, with London (LHR), New York (JFK), Singapore (SIN) and Mumbai (BOM) also on their roster.