Etihad Airways has resumed its much-awaited voyages to one of the world’s most in-demand travel destinations, with the UAE’s national carrier now operating its iconic A380 superjumbo to Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG) Airport following an announcement back in April. Capital-dwellers can now hop on board for an early morning departure from AUH at 2.40am daily, and will be able to return to the UAE with flights from Paris touching down at Zayed International Airport (AUH) at 7.25pm.

To meet growing demand, you’ll also be able to jet off to the City of Lights on a 787-9 Dreamliner, with additional daily flights being added to the schedule from January 15, 2025. You’ll depart the UAE capital at 2.40pm, and touch down on return in Abu Dhabi at 6.25am.

The resumption of flights to the French capital with the iconic A380 is a huge deal in more ways than one. The 486-seater includes The Residence, the world’s only three-room suite in the sky, nine First Apartments, and 70 Business Studios, meaning you can fly in unparalleled luxury – speaking of which – the upper deck features The Lobby, an exclusive lounge area for First and Business class travellers. For travellers flying economy, there’s no compromise on comfort with 405 Economy Smart seats, including 68 extra-legroom options all yours to enjoy.

Other new routes

Singapore

From February 1 next year, their big birds will also begin flying to Singapore (SIN), making the Asian-Pacific powerhouse and one of the world’s most dynamic cities the fourth major city to enjoy Etihad’s A380 experience, after London, New York and Paris.

Warsaw and Prague

Etihad will continue to fly you to one gorgeous destination after another in 2025, with both Warsaw, in Poland, and the heart of Bohemia, Prague, being added to their catalogue of incredible destinations effective June 2. Flying you there with no layovers will be their sleek Dreamliner (Boeing 787) jets, with 28 luxurious business class and 262 Economy class seats. The airline will operate 4 flights a week to both destinations, with EY155 arriving nice and early at Prague’s Vaclav Havel Airport at 7.15am, while flights back from the Czech capital will touch down at 7.05pm in EY156. Warsaw-bound passengers will depart Abu Dhabi in EY159 at 2.45am, and EY160 will fly back from the Polish capital at 11.15am with touchdown in the UAE scheduled for 7pm.

Earlier this week, it was also announced that you’ll be able to fly Etihad to Egypt’s Al Alamein (DBB) from July 2025, with the destination often referred to as the the gateway to Egypt’s stunning northern coast with the Mediterranean.

But before that…

Nairobi

Adding to its already-impressive portfolio of dreamy destinations, Etihad Airways will resume flights to Kenya’s Nairobi Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (NBO) from December 15 this year. The UAE’s national airline will fly 4 times a week, non-stop from Zayed International Airport, with EY 0767 departing at 9.15am and landing in Nairobi at 1.40pm, on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. Flights back to Abu Dhabi will depart at 6.20pm and arrive in the UAE at 20 minutes past midnight.

And before you fly…

Don’t forget to check out the gorgeous Etihad lounges at Zayed International Airport, before you begin your travel adventures.

Stunning? We agree.

