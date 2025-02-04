In a world where dunes, pools, and shooting stars await…

What Abu Dhabi’s managed to build in the middle of the Arabian desert has dazzled us repeatedly. Whether it’s the various palatial properties out in Liwa, makeshift filming locations for box-office shattering productions, or a weeks-long festival that includes a car championship, amusement park attractions, a classic car show and a whole circus set-up, it speaks volumes of the vision and investment that’s gone into developing the vast desert space into a retreat that travellers, families and experiential enthusiasts can savour while they make memories for a lifetime.

Images: What’s On archive

But how often do you head to the Garden City, Al Ain?

Getting there

Just under 90 minutes away from the heart of the capital, hit miles of E22 highway before you descend on this tranquil escape amid endless dunes of soft sand. When you visit in the middle of the UAE winter, night temps plunge to a chilly 11 degrees Celsius, so you’ll need to make the best of your backyard firepit – more on that in just a second.

Check-in, activities, and more…

Check-in is scheduled for 4pm and check-out at 2pm, so “visitors from out of town have enough time to get there”. But if you happen to arrive a little early, don’t fret – you can enjoy the various facilities including two swimming pools (including one overlooking the vast Remah desertscape), a very impressive gymnasium, and their in-house spa, Desertology. For those that are arriving energised and in pursuit of fun, adventurous activities, there’s plenty to enjoy from, including guided camel and horse rides to a zipline attraction aptly named “Magic Flying Carpet”, as well as various time-tested activities such as darts and volleyball that will have you deserting your city-induced stresses in more ways than one.

Stay

Your villa itself is accessible via in-house shuttle, and once you’re driven up, let its various brilliant desert-inspired touches across the furniture and décor sink in. Your backyard has a comfortable seating area where you can enjoy room-delivered meals as you gaze out into the desert, and an electric fire pit will keep you warm and toasty with the mere flip of a switch.

When you’re famished from taking laps in their gorgeous pool or just waking up with a massive appetite, in-house restaurant Desert Gate serves excellent a la carte options you’ll want to enjoy, with a wonderful breakfast selection. Their new desert eat, Katar, is also accessible via in-house shuttle that shows up in a trice, bringing you the authentic Arabian desert experience with traditional dishes and coffee, as well as majlis-style seating under the stars – all topped off with superb service. Keep in mind, however, that in-suite breakfast is chargeable.

Here’s why you should go

Drive out to this tented-haven whether it’s precious family time, a weekend of adventure or simply a peaceful break you seek. And while you’re out in the Garden City, here’s a nice list of things to do that will make your trip even more memorable.

Telal Resort Al Ain, Remah, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)3 702 0000. @telalresortalain