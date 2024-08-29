The Garden City is calling…

“But it’s boiling now”, we hear you cry. That’s the best bit, these attractions have stood the test of time and will be around when cooler weather is here. Whether it is cultural richness, history and heritage, nature, or more you’re after, the city showcases everything you shouldn’t be missing out on when it comes to an alternative side to the emirates. Here’s 7 things you need to see and do in Al Ain.

Al Jahili Fort

Feed a fascination that likely began with sandcastles all those years ago. This heritage-infused site that was built close to two centuries ago is one of the largest that have ever been built in the UAE. Initially it served as the summer residence of H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan before British forces assumed military use of the tower until 1970. Today, with major rehabilitation completed and the addition of visitor features, Al Jahili Fort is home to a whole host of exhibitions.

Al Jahili Fort, Castle Park, Al Ain, 9am to 7pm daily. Tel: (0)3 711 8311.

Al Qattara Arts Centre

Housed in a traditional mud-brick tower house, this arts centre strives to provide both a stage for the creative works of locally-based talent, and a platform to create them. Inside, you can find art, archaeological and heritage exhibits, dedicated spaces for music, handicrafts, drawing and painting, workshopping space, a digital room for photography and a special calligraphy studio. In addition to the itinerary of classes, there Qattara Arts Centre also has numerous cultural exhibitions for the public.

Al Qattara Arts Centre, 124th Street, Abu Dhabi, 9am to 8pm daily. Tel: (0)3 711 8225.

Al Ain Oasis

Al Ain Oasis was recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site back in 2011. Spread over a vast 3,000 acres, it is is one of the world’s oldest permanently-inhabited settlements, dating back more than 4,000 years. Wander through its tranquil pathways, with more than 147,000 date palm trees providing a lovely green canopy, on a scenic walk and simply marvel at its beauty.

Al Ain Oasis, Central District, Abu Dhabi, 9am to 5.30pm daily. Tel: (0)3 711 8251.

Zaman Lawal Heritage Village

Housed at Telal Resort Al Ain, the Zaman Lawal Heritage Village lets you step back in time to the Bedouin era. It features a traditional souq where you can shop for local crafts. Explore the house of pearls, which showcases the region’s rich pearl diving history; Al Masjid, the Islamic place of prayer; and a traditional Arabic restaurant, Khattar, serving up traditional Middle Eastern flavours to savour as part of your culturally-enriching experience.

Zaman Lawal Heritage Village, Telal Resort Al Ain, Remah. Tel: (0)3 702 0000. @telalresortalain

Al Ain Palace Museum

This re-instated fort was once home to the Founding Father of the UAE, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who lived here before moving to Abu Dhabi in 1966. The bedouin-style structure houses a culturally immersive experience of life in the emirate before the discovery of oil, exhibits that give insights into the origin story of the Founding Father, and a room devoted to the Holy Quran including teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), inscribed on the ceiling.

Al Ain Palace Museum, Al Mutawaa, Abu Dhabi, 9am to 7pm daily. Tel: (0)3 711 8388

Qasr Al Muwaiji

Qasr Al Muwaiji is a permanent exhibition at Al Ain Palace, and is housed in a stunning glass building in the main site’s courtyard. Here, you can follow the origin story of the palace and its famous former resident, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The visionary Sheikh was born and raised in Qasr Al Muwaiji, which makes this a special location the perfect place for illuminating the life of the UAE’s late ruler.

Qasr Al Muwaiji, Al Muwaiji, Abu Dhabi, 9am to 7pm daily. Tel: (0)3 711 8222

Al Ain Zoo

Get close to some of nature’s finest at Al Ain Zoo. Here, visitors can have breakfast with giraffes, test your strength against some big strong cats, and more. If you’re more the type that prefers a safari-style experience, the Al Ain Zoo offers one across a 217-hectare stretch at the foothills of wonderful Jebel Jais. Keep an eye out for Africa’s Big Five, as well as zebra, ostrich, and many members of the deer family.

Al Ain Zoo, Shiab Al Ashkar, Abu Dhabi, 9am to 6pm daily. @alainzoouae